Wisconsin Policy Forum: Strengths and weaknesses of Milwaukee’s small business assistance system identified

According to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, Milwaukee is home to a strong network of service providers that aid its small businesses, but it lacks the kind of coordinated support and philanthropic engagement that benefits entrepreneurs in other large Midwestern cities. Delivers.

The report analyzes Milwaukee’s small business support landscape and attempts to identify both strengths and opportunities for greater effectiveness. It examines 50 public or nonprofit business support organizations in Milwaukee, and includes interviews with organizational leaders and key stakeholders. The report also highlights promising strategies being used in coworking cities to help promote small business creation and growth.

To define the small business assistance landscape in Milwaukee, we looked at organizations that are based in or have a physical presence in the Milwaukee area, and that provide services in at least a portion of the city of Milwaukee. We have included only those that focus partially or exclusively on “Main Street” type businesses, or micro businesses with fewer than 10 employees. Finally, we limited our list to organizations that provide services in any of the following categories: business planning, marketing and sales development, operations and technology management, access to capital, and consulting and peer support.

Our research shows that the 50 organizations we identified using these criteria constitute a relatively strong and collaborative network of small business support in Milwaukee. But it also reveals a number of challenges including capacity gaps, limited leadership on the region’s network of business support and barriers preventing some entrepreneurs from accessing services.

The report finds, “Our research shows that with more focused leadership, coordination, and financial support, the city’s current small business support ecosystem could become even healthier and achieve greater effectiveness.”

Key observations from our analysis include:

Milwaukee is home to a strong network of business service providers, and promising efforts are underway to foster collaboration among them. The 50 business support organizations we identified provide a range of services in Milwaukee, from training and coaching to help accessing capital to peer networking opportunities. Through our interviews with local leaders, we also heard that Milwaukee’s BSOs generally cooperate well with each other.

No single local organization serves as the “backbone” for Milwaukee’s business support ecosystem. In other large Midwest cities, organizations have taken a clear leadership role over local business.

supports. For example, Kansas City’s KCSourceLink serves as the backbone of the region’s entrepreneurship resource network, helping direct entrepreneurs navigate available services, while helping service providers and other stakeholders identify service gaps and Calls for developing solutions. One potential local model worth considering for small business stakeholders in Milwaukee is the clearer leadership and more broad collaboration that has developed in recent years to address the city’s housing challenges under the Community Development Coalition.

Connecting entrepreneurs to business support services is a major challenge in Milwaukee, and the local resource network currently lacks a clear “front door.” Many local leaders said new or expanded efforts are needed to make current and aspiring entrepreneurs aware of and connect with the network of services available in Milwaukee. This could be especially helpful for reaching people in low-income Milwaukee neighborhoods. One possibility would be to set up a business center where multiple BSOs can provide seamless support to local entrepreneurs at one location. The Milwaukee Rental Housing Resource Center could be a model.

Capability gaps exist that limit opportunities for entrepreneurs to access services for their businesses. Services that local leaders said are needed to exceed existing capacity include one-on-one business coaching, financial education and access to capital. People we interviewed said that one-on-one business coaching is effective, but few organizations offer it and capacity is limited. Poor financial management skills are another common concern among entrepreneurs, and although financial education services exist for entrepreneurs, extended programming can help.

Community development financial institutions (CDFIs) provide flexible loans to entrepreneurs who face challenges accessing traditional financing. Milwaukee’s CDFI network is seen by many as a local strength, although interviewees disagreed on whether more capacity is needed.

Local philanthropic organizations can play a big role in supporting entrepreneurship in Milwaukee. In Detroit and Chicago, philanthropic organizations have developed funder collaboratives focused on supporting local entrepreneurship services and initiatives. Detroit’s New Economy Initiative also suggests that funder partners can contribute by evaluating the effectiveness of their local small business support ecosystem and individual BSOs, identifying what is working and what is not, and supporting organizations. Can inspire you to focus on your strengths. Again, the Community Development Coalition may be a good local model, as its membership includes philanthropic organizations that provide their support for affordable housing strategies and initiatives.

This report was produced by the Zilber Family Foundation, Northwestern Mutual Foundation and LISC Milwaukee. It was also supported by a grant from Bader Philanthropies.

Source: www.wispolitics.com