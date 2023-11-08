FILE – Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is accompanied by state representative Robert Brooks, left, and state senator Dan Fayne at a news conference at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Sept. 18, 2023. Republicans in the Wisconsin State Senate proposed changes Tuesday, November 7, to their plan to help renovate the Milwaukee Brewers stadium, which would reduce the state’s contribution by about $35 million and impose a surcharge on tickets to non-baseball events. Will go. The Legislature’s Finance Committee was scheduled to vote on the changes on Wednesday. Approval could trigger a floor vote in the Senate as early as next week. Maury Gash/AP

Madison, Wis. (AP) – Republicans in the Wisconsin state Senate on Tuesday proposed changes to their plan to help renovate the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium, reducing the state’s contribution by about $30 million and increasing the surcharge on non-baseball tickets. Will be imposed. events.

The Legislature’s Finance Committee was scheduled to vote on the changes on Wednesday. After approval, floor vote can be arranged in the Senate early next week.

The Brewers argue that their 22-year-old stadium, American Family Field, is in need of extensive repairs. The team argues that the stadium’s glass outfield doors, seats and concourses should be replaced and that the luxury suites and video scoreboard need to be upgraded. According to the team, the stadium’s famous retractable roof, fire suppression system, parking lots, lifts and escalators also need work.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

During initial discussions of the plan, Brewers officials indicated they might leave Milwaukee if they did not receive public dollars for renovations. The Brewers’ president of business operations, Rick Schlesinger, hit back at a Senate hearing last month, saying the team wants to stay in the city “for the next generation.”

The state Assembly approved a plan last month that calls for the state to contribute $411.5 million and the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to contribute a combined $135 million. The Brewers will contribute $100 million to renovate the stadium and extend their lease through 2050 in exchange for public funds. The lease extension will keep Major League Baseball in its smallest market for the next 27 years.

Senator Dan Fayne issued an amendment to the Assembly plan on Tuesday that would reduce the state contribution to $382.3 million, $29.2 million less than the Assembly proposal, according to an analysis by the non-partisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

The amendment would impose a $2 ticket surcharge on non-baseball events such as concerts or monster truck shows. Suite users will face an $8 ticket surcharge for non-baseball events. According to the Fiscal Bureau, the surcharge is projected to generate $14.1 million for stadium improvements over the next 27 years. The team’s rent payments will also increase by $10 million between 2024 and 2050.

The amendment calls for biennial financial audits of the stadium district that manages public funding for American Family Field through 2050.

Fayne declined to comment on the amendment as he left the Senate floor session Tuesday afternoon. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Senate Republicans planned to discuss the amendment in caucus Tuesday afternoon, but declined to comment further.

The Brewers’ Schlesinger said in a statement that the team supports the amendment, saying it helps keep MLB games affordable for Wisconsin families.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Senate approval of the amendments would send the bill back to the Assembly. Both houses must pass an identical version of the legislation before it goes to Democratic Governor Tony Evers, who can sign it into law or veto it.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he had not studied Fayne’s amendment, but said a surcharge on non-brewer events would be justified if it reduced the overall state contribution.

“Hopefully (the amendment) is what will get it across the finish line,” Vos said.

Evers spokesperson Britt Cuddaback did not immediately respond to a message asking if the governor supported the changes.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

This story has been updated to correct the new state contribution of $382.3 million based on a Legislative Fiscal Bureau analysis.

Associated Press writer Scott Bauer in Madison contributed to this report.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Source: www.bing.com