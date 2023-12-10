Wireless companies’ spectrum advantage could have lasting impact on 5G quality, pricing

As an underdog in Canada’s recent spectrum auction, Execulink Telecom Inc. CEO Ian Stevens admitted that “inexperience and budget” were working against his company compared to some of the bigger players.

The month-long event featured 22 telecommunications providers bidding on licenses for wireless spectrum, the electromagnetic frequencies that enable smartphone communications.

When it ended late last month, Canadian wireless companies had collectively spent about $2.1 billion on a sizable chunk of 5G bandwidth in the federal government’s most recent spectrum auction. Although cellphone owners don’t often think about these technicalities, experts say the results could affect the future prices and quality of their mobile phone and Internet plans.

“Make no mistake, the cost of your cellular service includes the cost of spectrum you’ve purchased over the years for your chosen service provider,” said Stevens, whose Woodstock, Ontario-based provider has formed a consortium with fellow regional Have done. Carriers Nexicom Inc. and Wightman Telecom Ltd. to bid in the auction.

Together, they won 38 licenses at a value of approximately $17.7 million.

Stevens, who also serves as vice-president of the industry, said, “To provide a competitive option in cellular for Canadians, we provide a service to new entrants like us, whether through such an auction process or otherwise.” There has to be a way to do it.” Group of competing network operators of Canada.

Ottawa described the 3,800 MHz band — considered a mid-band wireless frequency that can carry a lot of data over long distances — as ideal for services like 5G, as well as rural internet connectivity.

“It’s just as good to find that compromise where it’s fast enough and can still go far,” said Gregory Taylor, associate professor in the Department of Communication, Media and Film at the University of Calgary.

He said it wasn’t long ago that 5G service was “hyped more than anything”, with insiders predicting that lightning-speed mobile service was just around the corner. But that scenario, which Taylor said would require “transmission towers on every lamppost” to transfer massive amounts of data, has not been realized.

He said deploying 5G at the 3,800 MHz frequency is a reasonable option, even if “not at the super speeds they talked about four or five years ago.”

Telecommunications consultant Mark Goldberg called it the “Goldilocks” of spectrum bands.

“It’s not too low, not too high. It gives you both coverage and capacity, and that’s really important because people are using far more data these days,” he said.

“Our 5G network is not as fast as the US 5G network and this is solely attributable to spectrum availability. So this option will allow carriers to significantly catch up with their US counterparts.”

According to the provisional results announced on November 30, the companies collectively won 4,099 spectrum licenses in the auction.

The most licenses – 1,430 for about $620 million – were awarded to Telus Communications Inc. Bell Canada was awarded 939 licenses for $518 million, followed by Rogers Communications Inc. for 860 licenses at a cost of $475 million.

Quebecor Inc.’s Videotron, which is trying to establish itself as a fourth national carrier after buying Freedom Mobile earlier this year, spent about $300 million to acquire 305 licenses.

John Lawford, executive director of the Public Interest Advocacy Center, said Videotron needed to “take risks” and spend big to help pursue its goal of gaining market share.

“To the extent that Videotron gets the spectrum, they can launch their 5G faster,” he said.

“Potentially, you could have more Videotron towers with Videotron spectrum, and they wouldn’t have to move around… Let’s say, Telus or Rogers are out West, and they could expand more quickly in the West.”

Despite the presence of several smaller providers at the auction, Lawford called Videotron the only company of “potential new entrants with any real hope”.

Ottawa said the auction is an important step towards promoting competition in the wireless services market. But the process benefits larger carriers, who can spend the most to acquire spectrum for their already dispersed networks, while smaller independent carriers “often get locked out,” Taylor said.

“They can’t match the bids. They often barely reach the required starting bid,” he said.

“And then after that… are they actually going to use (the license)? Or will they strategically buy a license to sell it later?”

Matt Hatfield, executive director of OpenMedia, an advocacy group that promotes Internet affordability, said the challenges for smaller providers extend far beyond beating the big carriers.

He said that even when independent companies succeed, building a functional, affordable local network is often an unrealistic ambition.

“The easiest and most natural thing for them to do with Spectrum is to just sit on it for a while, maybe try to build something… and then in three, five, seven years say, ‘Hey, we Tried that, it didn’t work. It’s time to sell Rodgers or Bell,” Hatfield said.

“It has always been unrealistic for the government to expect that smaller providers will be able to build a physical network that will compete directly with the Big Three.”

The government’s rules for the auction include a 100 MHz spectrum cap on the combined amount of 3,800 MHz and 3,500 MHz spectrum – the same mid-band frequencies auctioned in 2021 – that any provider may acquire to reserve spectrum for smaller competitors. Could.

Licenses in the 3,800 MHz band also include deployment obligations, which require companies to “use or lose” the spectrum won within a certain timeframe.

Hatfield said the cost of spectrum incurred by carriers will undoubtedly drive up mobile prices as companies recoup their investments.

“We can debate the percentage, but some portion of these costs are bound to be passed on to consumers,” he said.

“Because this is to some extent a tax on consumers, we need to make sure that the benefits are also being used to subsidize those Canadians who have the most difficulty getting services – rural Canadians, Indigenous Canadians and Canadians with greater affordability challenges.”

But Taylor said the money raised by Ottawa through this process also creates the possibility of relief.

While spectrum auctions often get lost in the shuffle for Canadians wanting better telecommunications service prices, he said consumers shouldn’t forget that Ottawa uses them to add money to its coffers.

He said this could improve both coverage and pricing of services, especially in rural areas.

“It could matter for the funding of our government services, for public resource utilization and perhaps for better service and lower prices,” Taylor said.

“We’re auctioning off the public airwaves. It’s ours, the frequency – we own it collectively. So what happens to it matters to all of us.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2023.

Sammy Hoods, The Canadian Press

