Winz.io innovates with WinzUp loyalty program

[PRESS RELEASE – Tallinn, Estonia, December 14th, 2023]

Winz.io revolutionizes player rewards with the launch of the WinzUp loyalty program

Winz.io, a leading force in the online gaming industry, proudly introduces WinzUp, a state-of-the-art loyalty program carefully designed to enhance the player experience and set new standards in rewarding gameplay.

WinzUp emerges as a game-changer, signaling Winz.io’s commitment to providing a unique gaming environment rich with innovative rewards and immersive gameplay. players can Get up to 35% in rewards Upon reaching the final level of this new loyalty program.

“At Winz.io, innovation and player satisfaction are at the core of everything we do. The launch of WinzUp embodies this ethos, offering a revolutionary program that redefines the way players are rewarded,” said the casino management. “We have carefully designed WinzUp to suit our players’ desires for better rewards and an engaging gaming journey,” said a member of Winz.io management.

WinzUp unveiled a trio of exclusive rewards: Daily Rakeback, Weekly Cashback and Level Up Rakeback, each designed to increase player enjoyment and satisfaction.

The journey starts at Level 0, with WinzUp’s progression system built around real money bets in slots or live casino. Each bet contributes to players’ advancement through WinzUp’s 20 levels, opening up a range of rich rewards and special benefits.

Daily Rakeback (up to 10%)

Weekly Cashback (up to 15%)

Received every Monday, players receive a percentage based on their activity over the past week. Upon reaching a new WinzUp level, players receive Level up rakeback (up to 10%), Which celebrates the player’s progress. It is calculated based on bets placed on the entire previous level, which is an offer Additional Benefits for Cryptocurrency Players Who choose this payment method.

In line with Winz.io’s commitment to fairness and transparency, WinzUp rewards come devoid of wagering requirements, ensuring players can enjoy their rewards without any additional wagering requirements.

Winz.io invites players to embark on this exciting adventure through WinzUp and experience a world of rewards, excitement and infinite possibilities. Discover WinzUp today and embark on a gaming journey carefully crafted to make the most of every moment.

About Winz.io

Winz.io Casino stands out as a gaming powerhouse, with an extensive collection of Over 5,000 major online casino games, This crypto-friendly casino has left no stone unturned in creating a platform that caters to every gaming taste, offers an impressive selection of games, and attractive wager-free promotions.

The platform hosts games from reputable industry suppliers like Pragmatic Play, Evolution, Play’n Go, Relax, Yggdrasil, Playtech and Push Gaming, providing a diverse and thrilling gaming experience. Mobile casinos further increase accessibility by placing a range of gaming options at players’ fingertips.

Offering a variety of payment options, Winz.io accommodates a range of traditional payment services and cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, Ethereum, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Binance Coin, Tron and Dogecoin,

