Boise, Idaho – The Boise Farmers Market continues through the winter. While most markets close at the end of fall, the Boise Farmers Market remains open as fall goes on.

Tim Sommer of Purple Sage Farms says the market offers a unique experience where community members can get a chance to actually interact with the people who grow their food.

What’s a Saturday morning without a farmers market?

“This thing has become a very important tool for selling locally grown food,” said Tim Sommer.

Sommer has run Purple Sage Farm in Middleton for more than three decades.

And every Saturday, he comes to Boise to sell his products.

Something you don’t always find at the grocery store.

“The people that are here are great stewards of the soil and the crops that they grow,” Sommer told Idaho News 6. “This is really where you get big flavor and big value.” Food that is sold here.”

The Boise Farmers Market is extending its season by moving inside and into December.

The market says this allows for a few more weekends where people can pick up their groceries from local vendors.

“They all have a direct hand in making this happen, these are the people who do the work, and they know exactly what it takes to get it done,” Sommer said.

The market also promotes the growth of small businesses.

“Without it we wouldn’t be here, it was exactly what we needed to start the business,” said Mike Burr.

Burr is the owner of Sourdough Bird. As a new small business, she says being able to go to farmers markets helps her business a lot.

“Going into a storefront business is very expensive, it takes a lot of investment and it’s very competitive,” Burr said. “So here’s what helps you find the courage to believe that this will work for you.”

