Winter Farmers Market begins at Housie Dome

A customer checks out vegetables sold by MarcoCristo Farms from Hillsdale, NY at Berkshire Grown’s first winter farmers market of the season at the Housatonic Community Center (AKA the Hoosier Dome) on Saturday, November 18.

Housatonic – The first of six indoor winter farmers markets was held on Saturday, November 18 at the Housatonic Community Center (aka the “Housey Dome”). The following day, Sunday November 19, a similar market was held at the Greylock Works in North Adams. The weekend market was the beginning of a monthly indoor farmers market series hosted by the local organization Berkshire Grown. The Housatonic Winter Farmers Market will be held the third Saturday of every month through April, while the North Adams Market will be held the third Sunday of every month through April.

According to Berkshire Grown’s website, the Great Barrington-based organization’s mission is to support and promote local agriculture and its producers.

Margaret Moulton, executive director of Berkshire Grown, said the winter markets would boost business for Berkshire farmers. “Winter is a season where it is difficult for farmers to find markets for their vegetables, syrups and other things.” [produce],” Moulton told The Berkshire Age. “We wanted to find a way where they could have a place to sell their stuff. Also, now that the pandemic is over, people can come to these markets to meet their friends and neighbours.’

Moulton said it’s practically impossible to have a farmers market outside in the winter time in Berkshire County. “Anybody trying to sell produce would be frozen out,” Moulton said. “Sometimes you can sell your goods to a fish or meat vendor outside, but no one wants to stand outside for a long time in the winter.”

Moulton said each market will have at least 20 vendors during the winter season.

One of the vendors at the November 18 market in Housatonic was Elaine Gaydos, an employee of Abode Farms in New Lebanon, NY. The farm was selling a variety of fresh produce, including kale, lettuce and potatoes. “We haven’t been here since last year, so it’s exciting to be back and interacting with Berkshire customers,” Gaydos said. “It’s also nice to see our farming neighbors with new customers.” Elaine Gaydos, an employee at Abode Farms in New Lebanon, NY, photo by Shaw Israel Izickson. Martin Stociak, owner of Markristo Farms. Photo by Shaw Israel Izickson.

“It’s a great opportunity to sell our goods and have income year-round,” Martin Stociak, owner of Marcisto Farms in Hillsdale, New York, said of winter farmers markets. During the November 18 market, the farm sold a variety of organic vegetables, including carrots, onions and bok choy. “We can sell a variety of root vegetables during the winter,” Stociak said. “It’s important for people to come out and support their local farmers by shopping from local farms.” Tony Carlotto, owner of Rolling Rock Farms in Sandisfield. Carloto was selling a variety of spices, hot sauces and spicy pickles at the November 18 market. “There is something for everyone in these markets,” Carlotto said. Photo by Shaw Israel Izickson. Jason Lipman, a cheesemaker at R&G Cheese Makers of Troy, NY, sold a variety of goat and cow cheeses at the Nov. 18 market. “It’s nice to have a winter market where people and farmers can still connect with each other,” Lipman said. Photo by Shaw Israel Isakson.

For more information about winter farmers markets, visit the Berkshire Grown websites.

Source: theberkshireedge.com