TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2023 /CNW/ – DGC is pleased to announce the winners of the 22nd annual DGC Awards. The awards were presented at the annual event on Saturday, October 21, 2023 and returned to Toronto’s Fairmont Royal York for the first time since 2019.

DGC Lifetime Achievement Award

Denis Arcand

DGC Honorary Life Member Award

Patricia Gallivan

DGC Impact Award

mary clements

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film

Sarah Polley and Team – Women Talking

Alan King Award for Excellence in Documentary

Nisha Pahuja – To Kill a Tiger

Jean-Marc Vallée DGC Discovery Award Short List

Ariane Louis-Sies – Vampire Humaniste Cherche Suicidal Consentant (Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person)

Best Short Film

Lisa Robertson – Smokebreak

Best Production Design – Feature Film

Peter Cosco – Women Are Talking

Best Picture Editing – Feature Film

Christopher Donaldson and Rosalyn Kallu – Talking Women

Best Picture Editing – Documentary

Mike Munn (with Dave Kazala) – To Kill a Tiger

Best Sound Editing – Feature Film

David McCallum, Jane Tattersall, Alex Bulik, Kristin Hunter, Christopher Alan King – Women Talking

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series

Elle-Maija Tailfeathers & Team – Little Bird, Love Is All Around

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series

Fabrizio Filippo and team – like a funeral, kind of

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Family Series (TIE)

Jonathan Rosenbaum and Team – Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Night of the Lights

Lisa Rose Snow and Team – Strange Squad, Why Did the Girl Cross Dimensions? / off the clock

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Film for Television or Mini-Series

Aisling Chin-Yi and Team – Plan B, Episode 5

Best Production Design – Dramatic Series

Tamara Deverell – Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, The Autopsy

Best Production Design – Film for Television or Mini-Series

Brian Kane – Essex County, Episode 3

Best Production Design – Comedy or Family Series

Ingrid Jurek – Sort Of, Sort Of Janazah

Best Picture Editing – Drama Series

Wendy Hallam Martin – The Handmaid’s Tale, Safe

Best Picture Editing – Films for Television and Miniseries

Chris Mutton, Sandy Perera and Dev Singh – Essex County, Episode 3

Best Picture Editing – Comedy or Family Series

Sam Thomson – Some Like This, Some Like This I Love You

Best Sound Editing – Dramatic Series

Jane Tattersall, David McCallum, Brennan Mercer, David Caporale, Dustin Harris, Kristin Hunter, Stefana Fratilla, Christopher Alan King, Yuri Gorbachev – The Handmaid’s Tale, SAFE

Best Sound Editing – Film for Television or Miniseries

Jane Tattersall, Ed Douglas, David Caporale, Alex Bulik, David Evans, Susan Conley, Kathy Choi, Rob Hutchins, Kevin Banks, Nadya Hanlon, Jean Bott – Thai Cave Rescue, To Not Offend the Gods

Best Sound Editing – Comedy or Family Series

John Douglas Smith, Kayla Stewart, Kevin Banks, Paul Talbot, Kelly McGahee, Taylor Brockelsby – Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Night of the Lights

