Winners of the 22nd Annual DGC Awards Announced
TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2023 /CNW/ – DGC is pleased to announce the winners of the 22nd annual DGC Awards. The awards were presented at the annual event on Saturday, October 21, 2023 and returned to Toronto’s Fairmont Royal York for the first time since 2019.
DGC Lifetime Achievement Award
Denis Arcand
DGC Honorary Life Member Award
Patricia Gallivan
DGC Impact Award
mary clements
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film
Sarah Polley and Team – Women Talking
Alan King Award for Excellence in Documentary
Nisha Pahuja – To Kill a Tiger
Jean-Marc Vallée DGC Discovery Award Short List
Ariane Louis-Sies – Vampire Humaniste Cherche Suicidal Consentant (Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person)
Best Short Film
Lisa Robertson – Smokebreak
Best Production Design – Feature Film
Peter Cosco – Women Are Talking
Best Picture Editing – Feature Film
Christopher Donaldson and Rosalyn Kallu – Talking Women
Best Picture Editing – Documentary
Mike Munn (with Dave Kazala) – To Kill a Tiger
Best Sound Editing – Feature Film
David McCallum, Jane Tattersall, Alex Bulik, Kristin Hunter, Christopher Alan King – Women Talking
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series
Elle-Maija Tailfeathers & Team – Little Bird, Love Is All Around
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series
Fabrizio Filippo and team – like a funeral, kind of
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a Family Series (TIE)
Jonathan Rosenbaum and Team – Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Night of the Lights
Lisa Rose Snow and Team – Strange Squad, Why Did the Girl Cross Dimensions? / off the clock
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Film for Television or Mini-Series
Aisling Chin-Yi and Team – Plan B, Episode 5
Best Production Design – Dramatic Series
Tamara Deverell – Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, The Autopsy
Best Production Design – Film for Television or Mini-Series
Brian Kane – Essex County, Episode 3
Best Production Design – Comedy or Family Series
Ingrid Jurek – Sort Of, Sort Of Janazah
Best Picture Editing – Drama Series
Wendy Hallam Martin – The Handmaid’s Tale, Safe
Best Picture Editing – Films for Television and Miniseries
Chris Mutton, Sandy Perera and Dev Singh – Essex County, Episode 3
Best Picture Editing – Comedy or Family Series
Sam Thomson – Some Like This, Some Like This I Love You
Best Sound Editing – Dramatic Series
Jane Tattersall, David McCallum, Brennan Mercer, David Caporale, Dustin Harris, Kristin Hunter, Stefana Fratilla, Christopher Alan King, Yuri Gorbachev – The Handmaid’s Tale, SAFE
Best Sound Editing – Film for Television or Miniseries
Jane Tattersall, Ed Douglas, David Caporale, Alex Bulik, David Evans, Susan Conley, Kathy Choi, Rob Hutchins, Kevin Banks, Nadya Hanlon, Jean Bott – Thai Cave Rescue, To Not Offend the Gods
Best Sound Editing – Comedy or Family Series
John Douglas Smith, Kayla Stewart, Kevin Banks, Paul Talbot, Kelly McGahee, Taylor Brockelsby – Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Night of the Lights
Media:
