Winnebago Industries President/CEO Named ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’

Eden Prairie, Minn. – Winnebago Industries Chairman and CEO has been named Entrepreneur of the Year® 2023 National Overall Award Winner by Ernst & Young LLP (EY).

The award states that it recognized Michael Happé for “redefining the Winnebago brand from a single-brand, product-oriented manufacturer to an outdoor recreational lifestyle company while building a sustainable business and thriving culture.” Went.

“To be recognized by Ernst & Young among such a group of brilliant business leaders is a significant privilege,” says Happe. “We are grateful for this honor and appreciate EY’s efforts through this incredible program to highlight hard-working entrepreneurs and their teams. This recognition is indicative of our continued transformational journey to become the great, great outdoors at Winnebago Industries.

Eleven other winners from nine companies were recognized in this year’s Ernst & Young US competition. Happé was selected by an independent panel of judges composed of entrepreneurs and other notable business leaders from across the United States.

“Entrepreneur of the Year celebrates ambitious leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize industries and transform lives,” says Andrew Jordan, director of EY Americas Entrepreneur of the Year. “Michael puts employees and the community first. We are very excited to celebrate him as the National Overall Award Winner of Entrepreneur of the Year 2023.

“I also want to express clearly that this award is a shared testament to the hard work, dedication and innovation of each member of our remarkable team and our outstanding portfolio of premium outdoor recreation brands and businesses,” says Happé. “I am extremely grateful for their passion every day for building our future and the unwavering support of our dealers, strategic partners and end customers.”

Source: www.kimt.com