Winnebago Industries’ Michael Happe Named Entrepreneur of the Year® 2023 National Overall Award Winner

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Michael Happe, Chairman and CEO of Winnebago Industries, a manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products, has been named Entrepreneur of the Year. National Overall Award Winner of the Year® 2023. For nearly four decades, the program has honored and elevated ambitious entrepreneurs who think big and act boldly to change our world.

Entrepreneur of the Year celebrates ambitious leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize industries and transform lives.

Michael Happé, President and CEO of Winnebago Industries, a manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products, has been named the Entrepreneur of the Year® 2023 National Overall Award Winner.

Happé was selected by an independent panel of judges from among 224 Entrepreneur of the Year regional winners from 197 companies across the US. He has transformed Winnebago from a single-brand motorhome company into a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products. He has strengthened Winnebago’s future by building trust with employees, creating a culture of ownership, and making investments to support the company’s longevity. Happe is strengthening the company’s future as a competitor in the outdoor lifestyle products sector through its strategic leadership choices, such as recently acquiring a lithium-ion battery solutions manufacturer and identifying, assessing and evaluating the company. Establishing an Advanced Technology Group to focus on improving the ability to Deploy industry-changing products and services within each of your brands.

“Entrepreneur of the Year celebrates ambitious leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize industries and transform lives,” said Andrew (AJ) Jordan, director of Entrepreneur of the Year, EY Americas. “Michael transformed the iconic RV brand from a product-oriented manufacturer to a comprehensive outdoor recreational lifestyle company while building a sustainable business and thriving culture. Michael leads the way with focused ESG priorities while keeping employees and the community at the forefront We are very excited to celebrate him as the Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 National Overall Award Winner.”

Founded in 1958, the company flourished until the financial crisis of 2008, when revenues declined. The Winnebago, a name synonymous with recreational vehicles, was stuck in neutral. Revenue growth had stalled, and although employees were proud of the brand, they had no stake in the company’s future. Recognizing the inherent value of the Winnebago brand, Happé immediately began work to reenergize the staff and revitalize the company from a product-oriented manufacturer to a manufacturer enabling outdoor experiences. Today, the company has approximately 7,000 employees and has seen revenue growth of 500% since 2016.

In a competitive talent environment, Happe focuses on employee engagement. They have also implemented security protocols that have helped reduce security incidents by 70%. He established an employee stock ownership plan for employees to share in the company’s success. Since he took over as CEO, results of employee surveys have placed the company in the top quartile of employee engagement within the manufacturing industry. Happé has also led a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion at Winnebago, from its board of directors to its customers.

Winnebago Industries also has a commitment to volunteerism and charity. During Happé’s tenure, Winnebago’s community donations have increased 20-fold. The company has also implemented programs to assist employees and their families during times of hardship. Michael has consistently supported corporate responsibility and planning for Winnebago Industries’ long-term sustainability across ESG priorities.

In addition to Michael, EY US recognized 11 additional Entrepreneur of the Year national award winners from nine companies in 2023, including:

Cheri Beranek, President and CEO, Clearfield, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jason McGowan, Co-Founder and CEO, Crumble Cookies, Lindon, Utah

Felipe Haselman, President and CEO, Cuisine Solutions, Sterling, Virginia

Wemimo Abe, Co-Founder, Co-CEO and Sameer Goyal, Co-Founder, Co-CEO, Esusu, New York, New York

Dr. Sohail Masood, CEO, KabaFusion, Cerritos, California

RJ Mailman, President, Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, Chicago, Illinois

Tom Brennan, CEO and CTO, Sol-Ark, Plano, Texas

Dr. Gaurav Chakraborty, Co-Founder and CEO and Dr. Sean Hunt, Co-Founder and CTO, Solugen, Houston, Texas

Josh Meyerowitz, Founder and CEO, SupplyHouse, Melville, New York

The winners were selected by a panel of independent judges composed of entrepreneurs and other notable business leaders from across the United States. Candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of long-term value creation through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, in addition to other key contributions and attributes.

Andrew (AJ) Jordan, EY, said, “Business leaders everywhere are facing macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges. Yet, this year’s national award winners demonstrate indomitable spirit and commitments to their people and communities. While doing so, he took his companies to new heights.” Director of America’s Entrepreneur of the Year. “They epitomize the best of entrepreneurship and the ingenuity required to navigate markets and help societies around the world.”

The finalists and winners of the national awards were announced during a ceremony held at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the country’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. They become lifetime members of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insights and knowledge of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries – all across a wide range of EY resources. Are supported by.

Videos and Photos

Videos and photos of all Entrepreneur of the Year Award winners will be available here Meet the winners and finalists EY – US ,

sponsor

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards includes sponsors PNC Bank, SAP America and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

About Entrepreneur of the Year®

Entrepreneur of the Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unbeatable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program connects entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that fuel growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur of the Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. National overall award winners compete for the title of World Entrepreneur of the Year. visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY

EY exists to help build a better working world, create long-term value for clients, people and society, and build confidence in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in more than 150 countries deliver trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers to the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights of individuals under data protection law is available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization please visit ey.com.

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-service member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited, operating in the US.

Source EY

Source: www.prnewswire.com