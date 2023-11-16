Winnebago County’s election season begins Dec. 1, the first day candidates can file to run for office

Oshkosh – Whereas elections for local school boards, the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors and city, village and township boards will not be held until February 20, 2024 (for the primary, if necessary) and April 2, 2024 (for the general election). There is still time for those interested in becoming candidates.

The League of Women Voters of Winnebago County, in a news release, issued a reminder to those interested in running for office that Dec. 1 is the first day candidates can file their candidacies and begin circulating nomination papers.

To help those interested in serving as elected officials, LWV said it has created a “one stop shop” with links to various paperwork, forms and guidelines. LWV said that although it believes that all the information is correct and up-to-date, candidates are advised to double-check the information provided with the appropriate filing officer listed in the material.

Potential candidates can find the LWV document “How to Run for Office: Spring 2024” on the League’s website, lwvwinnebago.org, Facebook page (LWV of Winnebago County) or by emailing the League at [email protected].

Candidates can apply for candidacy and start submitting nomination papers from December 1 and those papers must be submitted to the filing office for the concerned public office before 5 pm on January 2, 2024.

LWV said other forms and paperwork, including campaign finance documents, must be completed and submitted by the required due date outlined in the materials.

Candidates whose names will appear on the ballot may be invited to participate in a live or virtual candidate forum, LWV said. Forums take place when there is a competitive race, meaning two or more. Candidates are competing for the same seat.

Additionally, all candidates will be invited to participate in Vote411.org, an online voter guide. This guide allows voters to find who is on their ballot by address and allows them to read candidate responses to questions asked by LWV.

LWV is a non-partisan organization, open to all. It neither endorses nor opposes any candidate or political party.

