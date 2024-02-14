Windsor teacher says personal finance course should be mandatory, here’s why

WINDSOR (WBNG) — In early February, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, in conjunction with the state Department of Education, issued a call to promote financial literacy education in schools.

Only 20 states require financial literacy courses to graduate, New York is not one of them.

According to the “National Endowment for Financial Education Report,” 80% of those surveyed say they wish they had been required to take a personal finance class in school.

There is an ongoing push to make such curriculum mandatory in New York State schools. In Broome County, Windsor Central High School has been offering a mandatory personal finance class since 2012.

“It gives each student the opportunity to gain the skill set to deal with their individual financial health, awareness and needs,” said business teacher Mary Jo Townsend Wardell.

Along with the classroom, the school has partnered with Visions Federal Credit Union to set up an internship program and office at the school. Junior Ryan Christophe and senior Grace Deyo are both Vision’s Financial Ambassador interns.

“I went to an internship over the summer that was really valuable and I learned a lot about finance through the job shadowing I got at the headquarters,” Deyo said. “Now, I’m here and serve as a financial ambassador for my peers.”

Christophe said that when students come to the office with financial questions, he can turn to his experience in the personal finance class for answers.

Christophe said, “Everything I tell people here at the credit union, I learned from Ms. Wardell’s finance class, like savings, credit cards, etc.” “It’s really nice when a kid comes with questions and I’m able to answer them. I’m like, ‘Oh, I learned this in first year finance class.’”

Wardell hopes a course like his will become mandatory in every school in the state.

“Finances are certainly very, very important,” Wardell said. “It’s something that we all have from a very young age because we all have piggy banks and it stays with us throughout our existence. It definitely gives them an opportunity and exposes them to the required skills in a very comfortable environment.”

