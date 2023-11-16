Windows now has an app for iPhone, iPad, Mac and... Windows 11

This isn’t the first time I’ve talked about running Windows on the iPad and any other device that has support for a web browser. Microsoft launched its Windows 365 Cloud PC initiative a few years ago, giving enterprise customers a different way to use Windows without purchasing a Windows PC.

Fast forward to mid-November 2023, and Microsoft has a new Windows app. It works on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, which means it will be available on the App Store. It also works on Windows 11, which on the surface doesn’t make sense. Interestingly, there is no Android app for the Windows app, but you can load it in the browser on an Android phone or tablet.

Before you get too excited, you should know that the Windows app will still benefit enterprise users. So, it seems nothing has changed. However, there are signs that Windows users may soon be able to run Windows in the cloud, and that could be exciting for some people.

The new Windows app is available as a preview, and it will essentially give you access to the same Windows Cloud experience you get in the browser. Microsoft says the app is your “gateway to Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, Microsoft Dev Box, Remote Desktop Services, and Remote PCs, securely connecting you to Windows devices and apps.”

Microsoft also points out that you don’t really need the app if you use Windows through a browser.

The best use cases for Windows apps are still primarily reserved for enterprise users. Let’s say you manage a fleet of Windows 365 computers in the cloud. Or your company has given you access to such a cloud PC. You can access these PCs using the new Windows PC app from any device you want. It is not necessary to have a Windows 11 machine, although Microsoft has also created an app for Windows.

Windows apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Windows, and browsers. Image Source: Microsoft

Whatever the device, the Windows app will be your hub for remote Windows experiences. Microsoft says you can use multiple accounts with the Windows app, and the company highlighted some of the features of this remote Windows experience:

Multiple monitor support.

Custom display resolution.

Dynamic display resolution and scaling.

Device redirection, such as webcam, audio, storage devices, and printers.

Microsoft Teams Customization.

Microsoft clearly sees that the cloud will play a big role in its future. This may one day also include personal computers. There’s nothing in the Windows app description to support this. But the verge Have discovered that the sign-in prompt for Windows apps on Windows indicates that you will be able to access the app using a personal Microsoft account.

However, this feature does not work. But this may happen in future. Once that happens, we can rethink the way we use computers.

For example, I’m a longtime Mac user who doesn’t see myself switching back to Windows any time soon. Or anytime. But I wouldn’t rule out gaming in the cloud via a remote Windows PC, or getting some kind of future custom CoPilot experience that requires a PC.

As far as current Windows users are concerned, streaming future Windows versions from the cloud means you won’t have to upgrade your hardware as often.

While I’m speculating about personal use cases for this Windows app, I’m sure a lot of people will be excited to try it out on their devices. You can get started at this link.

