Cyber ​​threats are not just an abstract thing that affects large companies and financial institutions. In fact, according to Statistics Canada, from 2020 to 2022, the number of Canadians who experienced cybersecurity incidents increased from 58 per cent to 70 per cent in 2022. However, just as cybersecurity is not limited to large organizations, cybersecurity tools are not limited to expensive enterprise-grade software.

The all-in-one Microsoft bundle comes with lifetime support for Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office Pro 2019. Windows 11 Pro gives users a whole host of security tools, and MS Office Pro doesn’t require an Internet connection to work. For remote professionals or users who want to strengthen their personal digital security, these two tools can be an asset, one that doesn’t come with hidden subscription fees or other costs.

Reliable tools for productivity and safety

Windows 11 comes with several security upgrades compared to previous OS versions that can be useful for both casual users and remote professionals. These include Wake & Lock, Smart App Control, support for biometrics login for devices with compatible hardware, BitLocker device encryption, and TPM 2.0.

In practice, this means a user with Windows 11 Pro can go away without having to log out for security, encrypt their entire system, and access a more secure means of logging in.

What is the difference between Microsoft 365 and Office Pro 2019?

Microsoft 365 is a subscription-based software suite from Microsoft that is updated frequently and can be installed on multiple devices. Microsoft Office Pro 2019 comes with some of the same apps, but they can only be installed on one computer for a lifetime. The tradeoff for users is that you only have to pay once to get lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access.

