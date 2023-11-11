Windowpanes missing and damaged after plane bound for Florida takes off

A plane flying from London to Orlando, Florida, last month was forced to turn back because some window panes were missing or damaged, startling passengers who reported roaring sounds inside the cabin, officials said. Listened.

The plane, an Airbus A321, had four windows damaged, two of which were completely missing, when it took off from London Stansted Airport on October 4, according to a report published last week by the British Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

Officials said no one was injured on the flight, which included 11 crew members and nine passengers who were seated in the middle of the plane and were all employees of “the tour company or the operating company of the aircraft.”

The names of the companies were not listed in the report.

According to the report, after takeoff, some passengers commented that “the plane’s cabin seemed noisier and cooler than before.” Someone walking toward the rear of the plane heard a loud noise and noticed that the window seal was sagging and it appeared that the window glass had slid down.

The passenger described the cabin noise to an investigator as “loud enough to damage your hearing,” the report said.

Cabin crew members were informed, and after further inspection of the window, they agreed to return the aircraft to Stansted.

Investigators said the plane remained normally pressurized during the 36-minute flight.

After the plane landed, crew members found three other damaged window panes.

The report said that the day before the flight, aircraft were used for filming on the ground and external lights were shone for more than five hours “to give the illusion of sunrise”.

But the hot lights caused thermal damage and distortion to the windows, officials said.

The report warned that although the episode had ended “unevenly”, a more severe level of damage “could have had more serious consequences, particularly if the integrity of the window was lost under the high differential pressure.”

In 2018, one person died on a Southwest Airlines flight from New York to Dallas when an engine exploded in midair, shattering a window and dragging a woman out of the plane, resulting in fatal injuries.

