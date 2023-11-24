Leading companies in the window film market are 3M Company (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), American Standard Window Film (US), Medico Inc. (US), Hanita Coatings (Israel), Saint-Gobain (France), Toray Plastics (US) Inc. (US), Armolan Window Film (US), Reflectiv (France), Solar Screen International SA (Luxembourg), and other major players.

Pune, India, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global window film market The size in 2022 was US$2.14 billion. The market is projected to grow from US$2.27 billion in 2023 to US$3.52 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ This is mentioned in a report titled, “Window Film Market Size, Share, Growth and Report Forecast 2023-2030,

Window films serve a variety of purposes, including protecting drivers from sunlight and heat, reducing energy consumption, and increasing safety. Increasing demand for automotive protective films due to increasing number of accidents is expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Get a free sample research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/window-film-market-102081

List of major players window film market research report ,

3M Company (US)

Eastman Chemical Company (US)

American Standard Window Film (US)

Medico Inc. (US)

Hanita Coatings (Israel)

Saint-Gobain (France)

Toray Plastics (USA) Inc. (US)

Armolan Window Film (US)

Reflective (France)

Solar Screen International SA (Luxembourg)

competitive landscape:

Increasing partnerships and collaborations among key players to enhance market growth

Key market players, such as Eastman, Toray, 3M, and others, are focusing on partnerships and collaborative strategies to drive market growth. Increasing investments and new product launches are expected to contribute to market expansion

Major Industry Developments:

May 2021 – Eastman Performance Films, LLC announced that its Ellumar brand will be the National Corvette Museum’s preferred paint protection film (PPF) brand. This collaboration aims to preserve automotive finishes with innovative technologies.

the story continues

Covid-19 impact:

Manpower shortage hinders market growth during COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the window film market. Manpower shortage, supply chain disruptions, and delays in the construction industry hindered market growth during the pandemic. However, as significant control over COVID-19 is achieved globally, the market is expected to recover and grow.

Browse detailed summaries of research reports with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/window-film-market-102081

Section:

Increase in adoption of sun control films to drive growth of sun control film segment

By type, the market has been divided into sun control film, decorative film, safety and security film, privacy film and others. Sun control film to gain highest market share in 2022. ​​The increasing acceptance of sun control films offering benefits such as heat reduction, energy savings and increased comfort is expected to boost the growth of this segment.

Increasing utilization of commercial and residential spaces to promote growth of building and construction segment

Based on application, the market is classified into automotive, building & construction, marine and others. The building and construction segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing use of window films in commercial and residential spaces.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Key growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insight into regional development.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by market players.

The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions.

Drivers and restrictions:

Increasing demand for films in the building and construction industry to accelerate market growth

The increasing demand for window-films in the building and construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the window film market during the forecast period. Integrated with several strict government regulations for green and energy-efficient buildings, increasing activities of window tinting are anticipated to drive the market growth.

However, increasing implementation of strict regulations and policies by governments globally is anticipated to hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific dominates due to rising demand for building and construction sector

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022 and was valued at US$0.87 billion. This sector is expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing demand for window-films in the building and construction industry.

North America is expected to hold a significant share in the window film market. In North America, increasing demand for sun control films to reduce sunlight penetration, especially in vehicles, is driving market growth.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/window-film-market-102081

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction

executive Summary

market dynamics market driver market restrictions market opportunities

key insights

Impact of COVID-19 on Window Films Market

Global Window Films Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2023-2030 Main findings/summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecasts – By Type sun control film decorative film safety and security film privacy film Other Market Analysis, Insights and Forecasting – by Application automotive building construction marine Other Market Analysis, Insights and Forecasts – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



TOC released…!

Talk to our expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/window-film-market-102081

Read related information:

thin film materials market To reach US$17.46 billion by 2029

agricultural film market To reach US$16.37 billion by 2029

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Size, Share, Trends, Forecast Report (2023-2030)

about us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Provides accurate data and innovative corporate analytics, helping organizations of all sizes make informed decisions. We create innovative solutions for our customers, helping them solve various challenges for their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing them with a comprehensive overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune – 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

phone:

We: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

apac: +91 744 740 1245

E-mail, [email protected]