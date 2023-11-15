The return of full-scale armed conflict in Europe has caused Germany to dramatically realign its security policy.

Advertisement

With Russia and Ukraine still at war nearly two years later and a larger Israeli-Palestinian conflict brewing, the EU and NATO are feeling their way into a chaotic new world security order — and Europe’s biggest economy in decades. Shaking off old ideas. What is its army really for?

When the Ukrainian War first began, Germany was initially wary of offering military supplies directly to Kiev. But immediately after Russia’s invasion, Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated Germany’s moral obligations to help resist Russian aggression in dramatic terms.

in his so-called zeitenzwende Or in a “decisive turning point” address to the Bundestag, he described “Putin’s war” in Ukraine as a war that risked a return to the dark days of Europe before the 1940s, pointing to Germany’s history as he accused lawmakers of Pressed to support shipments of arms and supplies. To a non-EU, non-NATO ally.

“Many of us still remember the war stories of our parents or grandparents,” he said. “And for young people it is almost unimaginable – war in Europe. Many of them are voicing their horror…

“The issue at its core is whether power is allowed to prevail over law. Do we allow Putin to turn back the clock to the nineteenth century and the era of the great powers. Or do we allow the warmongers within us Has the ability to keep things in check like Putin.

“This requires our own strength.”

The speech was a major turning point not only in the Ukrainian conflict, but also in the way the German government discussed its military strategy, which had long been a difficult topic given the country’s history until 1945. Until recent years, contributing to world security through NATO rather than unilaterally increasing German military power tended to avoid rekindling awkward discussions about what a “strong” Germany might mean for Europe. Has proven enough.

Since the Zeitenzwende speech, Germany’s contribution to Ukraine has halted several times, with complaints from Kiev and other European partners that Berlin is not moving fast enough to deliver on its promises.

But as the Ukrainians struggle to push back Russia on their vital southeastern front, Germany is trying to push things further. And Scholz’s defense minister, Boris Pistorius, is now talking about Germany’s defense posture unlike anything heard since the country’s reunification in 1990.

write in newspaper Tagspiel More recently, Pistorius called for “fundamental change” in the German military, the Bundeswehr, which he said required major structural reform “to be effective and suitable for future warfare.”

This phrasing is a sharp contrast to the relatively tentative way German governments have addressed military power in recent decades – and in his final paragraph, Pistorius wrote in even more one-sided terms, which made many thinkers and policymakers in Berlin uneasy. Must have given.

He declared, “We need a change of mentality not only in the Bundeswehr, but also in politics and society.” “The security of our country is at stake, and thus the foundations of social co-existence, progress and economic development are at stake. As a state and a society, we need to be able to protect ourselves and be resilient so that May we live in peace, freedom and security in the future.”

ready to fight

According to Minna Allander, a German security policy expert based at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs, Pistorius’s words have come as a bit of a surprise as well as criticism from the left wing of his party, the Social Democrats. Many of his party colleagues have a deep dislike for the normalization of war and are concerned that Pistorius is prepared to talk in these terms.

However, he also told Euronews that the structural problems facing the Bundeswehr are so serious that the government cannot avoid commitments already made.

“There was a feeling of enthusiasm waning after the summer, but there is a lot of pressure on Germany to fulfill its pledge to send a 4,000-strong brigade to Lithuania, as Pistorius had promised,” he said.

“At present, the Bundeswehr is not able to establish this and it is likely to take a few years for the brigade to be fully manned and equipped. This is not good for a country of Germany’s size.

“It has also become a question of prestige to some extent. In addition, Germany has made really big promises of military contingents – 30,000 troops, 85 ships and jets – so given the state of the Bundeswehr at the moment all this is a big It is a challenge.

“Just throwing money at the Bundeswehr will not help if structural issues (especially inefficiencies) are not addressed.”

Advertisement

time to pay

Of course, this is not just about Germany.

The threat of a change in strategy looms over NATO’s spending requirement – ​​that is, all treaty members are obliged to spend at least 2% of their annual GDP on defence.

Germany has historically not met this requirement, and Scholz hinted at correcting this in the keynote speech, but this has not yet been reflected in the long-term budget. Scholz has now confirmed this promise, saying that Germany will begin meeting the target “in the 20s and 30s” – a pledge that could help prevent a major risk to the alliance’s legitimacy.

The reduction in spending by European NATO members was a problem for Donald Trump, who as US President often complained that Germany was particularly Freebies on US defense spending And also threatened to expel thousands of soldiers deployed there.

“They make money from the soldiers,” he said told fox news In 2020. “They build cities around our soldiers. We’ll let ourselves get rich first.”

Advertisement

With Trump running for another term and polling well against Joe Biden, critics from former advisers have warned that if he is re-elected, he would go back on his previous policy of pulling the US out of NATO entirely. May try to fulfill threats.

And if Germany, the alliance’s second-largest economy, is still not on track to meet its obligations after Trump returns to power in January 2025, withdrawing from NATO could be an easier sell to the increasingly isolationist Republican Party. Will be done.

America leaving NATO would disrupt Europe’s security order at an incredibly dangerous moment. And as Olander told Euronews, it’s not just the conflict in Ukraine that has driven home the gravity of the situation.

He said, “I think the Hamas attacks and the Gaza war have had a huge impact on German society and politics. The change in right-wing rhetoric was immediate, especially on migration.”

“But there is also a real issue that we have to be prepared for potentially more conflicts around Europe as the old security arrangements unravel.”

Source