Wind farm giant seeks more government cash amid doubts over feasibility of major project

Air

Britain’s leading offshore wind developer is in talks with Net Zero secretary Claire Coutinho about the fate of its major project off the coast of Norfolk, after rising costs raised doubts over its feasibility.

Danish renewable energy giant Orsted is understood to be in talks with Ms Coutinho-led Department of Energy Security and Net Zero to secure a more generous subsidy regime for its Hornsea 3 wind farm project.

It will involve 231 turbines installed off the coasts of Norfolk and Lincolnshire, generating electricity for 3 million homes.

The subsidy for Hornsea 3 was agreed with the government last year through contracts for differences (CFDs), with operators guaranteed a minimum price per megawatt hour (MWh), known as a strike price. Ørsted was promised £37.35.

However, since then the wind industry has been hit by inflation of up to 40 percent. Construction of Hornsea 3 would now risk significant damage to Ørsted and officials warned earlier this year that they needed more government support to keep the project alive.

A spokesperson for Orsted said that “discussions are ongoing with the UK government”.

The Telegraph reported earlier this week that Orsted was considering giving up part of its subsidy to improve its finances and selling power from Hornsea 3 to companies on a commercial basis.

Ørsted fired two of its most senior managers on Tuesday after incurring huge losses on US wind farm projects.

The company recently reported a $4 billion loss in the first nine months of 2023, halted development of its Ocean 1 wind farm near New Jersey and canceled nearby Ocean 2.

Ørsted’s chief operating officer, Richard Hunter, and the company’s chief financial officer, Daniel Lerup, have both now left the business.

Announcing the changes, Orsted’s group chairman and chief executive, Mads Nipper, said he and the board had concluded that the company “needs new and different capabilities to lead”.

He said: “Ursted, along with the rest of the industry, is experiencing a challenging and volatile business environment.”

Germany’s Siemens Energy and Sweden’s Vattenfall have both recently taken massive write-downs linked to rising inflation.

Siemens Energy has been forced to secure a €15bn deal with the German government and a consortium of banks to help the troubled manufacturer cope with massive losses at its Gamesa wind-turbine unit.

A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: “Recognizing the global impact of inflation and rising interest rates, we will continue to advance our ambition of 50GW of offshore wind by 2030. We are committed to a successful next auction round that also includes offshore wind.”

The UK government is preparing to publish details of its next “allocation round” for new renewable energy project subsidies, including offshore wind. An announcement is expected this week and should confirm that the strike price has been raised above £70.

The final round offered a strike price of £44 for offshore wind and attracted no bidders.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com