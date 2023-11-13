Wind energy industry is in crisis due to falling stocks and declining earnings

In a report published last week, Allianz Research said the world’s eight largest renewable energy firms lost a total of $3 billion in assets in the first half of the year.

“The entire sector is grappling with rising construction and financing costs, quality-control problems, and supply-chain issues,” the report said.

Vestas CEO Henrik Andersen told CNBC that the sector is at a turning point and that the market will ultimately identify its “winners and losers” over time.

A wind turbine installation takes place in Germany on July 14, 2023. The International Energy Agency is calling for an increase in renewable energy installations over the next few years.

Renewable energy companies are mostly facing a tough earnings season as struggling supply chains, manufacturing defects and rising production costs weigh on profits.

As the world seeks to rapidly transition to clean energy, equipment manufacturers are struggling to meet rising global demand, leading to rising production costs and leading industry players to question the economic sustainability of large-scale projects. Getting up.

Manufacturing defects, particularly at Siemens Energy’s wind turbine subsidiary Siemens Gamesa, have emerged as companies race to build turbines at greater speed and scale.

Problems at Gamesa led Siemens Energy to scrap its profit forecasts earlier this year, and last month the company asked the German government for guarantees of up to 15 billion euros ($16 billion).

Specialist wind energy companies are also often outbidding conventional oil and gas companies for marine licenses. Should they win the contract, electricity prices are often too low to justify manufacturing costs, leading companies to look to their governments in Europe and the US to provide more subsidies and restore balance to the market.

As a result, most wind energy stocks have fallen sharply since the beginning of the year.

“The entire sector is grappling with rising construction and financing costs, quality-control problems, and supply-chain issues. The cost of wind-energy projects has also increased due to inflation and global energy-price fluctuations, causing many “Doubts have arisen over the viability of enterprises,” economists at Allianz Research said.

“Some projects in the US as well as the UK are at risk of being abandoned if governments do not provide support. Since these projects were started before the energy crisis, with guaranteed feed-in tariffs that were low, They are now becoming more and more unprofitable.”

Although balance sheets remain solid, renewables companies are writing down assets and cutting their earnings outlook. Danish company Ørsted announced last week that it was canceling development of two offshore projects in the US, with related losses totaling $5.6 billion.

However, compatriot Vestas offered a ray of hope. The company posted third-quarter EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) before special items of 70 million euros ($74.73 million), significantly higher than the 31 million euros estimated in a consensus compiled by the company. However, it also warned that external factors clouded its near-term outlook, leading to a reduction in its full-year investment and margin guidance.

Its CEO Henrik Andersen told CNBC on Wednesday that the sector is at a turning point and that the market will eventually identify its “winners and losers” over time.

Anderson said, “We are very disciplined, we work with our customers and partners can trust us, and governments can trust us. I expect this to be one of the winners in the industry.” “Will create a strong foundation.”

“It’s not broken, but you can’t close your eyes and hope that whatever project you’re discussing will always be successful if macroeconomic factors change.”

political recalibration

Jacob Pedersen, senior analyst at Sidebank, agreed that Vestas in particular is well-positioned to move forward, but added that both companies and policymakers need to rethink their strategies if the transition to net zero is to be realistic. Is.

“We know that a large part of the problem relates to projects that were acquired in 2019/20 and at low prices. Since then, inflation and interest have soared, making these projects much more expensive to realize , and that’s what left the loss-making order book, and that order book is now getting smaller over time,” Pedersen told CNBC’s “Street Science Europe” on Wednesday.

Pedersen said there is a “huge need to recalibrate the political competition” over the cost of the planned energy transition, noting that the price of wind turbines has increased by an average of 20-30% since 2020.

“Wind turbines around the world, transitioning to green energy portfolios are becoming more expensive, and so, I think we’ve also seen some signs of – we know that the US is a big problem for the offshore industry right now because About increasing interest rates,” Pedersen explained.

“But we have seen that the latest projects are being awarded at much better terms and conditions which should be good for companies to make profits going forward.”

The European Commission announced a new Wind Energy Action Plan last month, which aims to significantly increase wind installed capacity. Pedersen said this is proof that a necessary recount is underway, but it will not be achieved overnight.

“This is a process that takes time and for project developers to invest in new projects, for wind turbine producers to invest in the capacity needed so that we can get to where the politicians’ goals are, a lot is required. And these companies don’t have as much cash to invest as they need right now,” he said.

