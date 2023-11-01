Winamp is coming to iPhone and Android

Your favorite music player from the 90s and 2000s is still trying to make a comeback. Winamp has confirmed that there are more than 17,000 artists on its “Winamp for Creators” platform, and public versions of Winamp Mobile for Android and iOS are still on track to arrive this year. Those llamas better be careful!

In early 2023, a brand new version of Winamp arrives after years of silence. The Classic version still exists, as does the basic version of its latest service at player.winamp.com, which is available for both desktop and mobile browsers. However, in April, the company finally launched Winamp Mobile, albeit in beta form, which is still under active development.

This week, Winamp issued a press release stating that there are now over 17,000 artists on the Creators Platform, which aims to be something similar to Patreon, where fans can support artists and subscribe to music. As a result, artists have complete control over the distribution and monetization of their work. Sure, most of those songs come from another platform, Jamendo, which the parent company owns, but that’s a sign that things are moving in the right direction.

According to Winamp, the platform is expected to include approximately 100,000 artists by the end of 2024. However, in the near term, it will still release its NFT functionality within the next two months, as well as eventually release Winamp Mobile. public.

“The final mobile version of Winamp Player is also planned for late 2023,” the press release said. Unfortunately, we’re not entirely sure how many features will be available. We don’t know if it will allow playback of local media files in addition to streaming, NFT integration, or other features from creators.

Either way, if you’re looking for a little nostalgia, Winamp is currently available in beta for both iOS and Android, with an official version coming soon.

Source: BusinessWire

Source: www.howtogeek.com