Winamp is coming back, soon to be available on Android and iPhone

Winamp, the iconic music player that ruled the 2000s, is making a triumphant comeback on both Android and iPhone platforms.

This news comes straight from the mouth of Llama Group, which recently announced its plans during its semi-annual presentation.

In March 2023, Winamp launched its beta version of the “Winamp for Creators” platform, which aims to be a one-stop shop for artists to manage their music monetization.

This includes distribution, licensing, NFT creation, copyright management, and access to the FanZone for exclusive content creation and direct membership with fans.

As of now, distribution and fanzone functionalities are available in “Winamp for creators. NFT functionality is expected to be introduced by the end of 2023.

Image: Winamp

Additionally, the platform will also be available in French and Spanish, allowing a wider range of artists to use it.

Winamp’s web player also launches in the first half of 2023. This audio player allows users to listen to artists from fanzones, personal audio libraries, and multiple radio stations and podcasts.

Additionally, iOS and Android beta versions of Winamp were launched during the first half of 2023. The final version of Winamp Player for mobile devices is expected to be released by the end of 2023.

Overall, it looks like Winamp is making a comeback, ready to do everything it did last time.

