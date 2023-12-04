The United Kingdom will return to the EU’s science research programme, Horizon Europe, on January 1, 2024, both sides confirmed on Monday.

The announcement followed a political agreement to allow the UK to rejoin Copernicus along with Horizon, the Earth observation component of the EU space programme.

To become a partner country, London must contribute an average of €2.43 billion per year to the EU budget for Horizon Europe, plus an additional €154 million for Copernicus.

Liana Ivanova, European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education, said: “I am delighted to welcome the UK back to the Horizon family. This is a real milestone, an example for both sides and for global scientific progress. There is a clear victory.” And youth, said in a statement.

“Together, we can go further and faster,” he said. “I have made cooperation with non-EU countries in Horizon Europe a personal priority and we are delivering on it.”

British Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Michelle Donnellan, who was in Brussels on Monday, meanwhile said that “Becoming part of Horizon and Copernicus is a huge win for the UK’s science, research and business communities as well.” Economic growth and job creation – part of the long-term decisions the UK Government is making to secure a brighter future.

According to the government, the renewed access to Horizon funding should create and support thousands of new jobs.

Deal reached for UK to return to both programs two months ago British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak then promoted a “bespoke” agreement that included “improved financial terms of association”.

For example, the UK stressed that it now has “a new automatic clawback” that will allow it to compensate if UK scientists receive significantly less money than the UK put into the programme.

The UK was one of the main recipients of EU grants under the first Horizon and the exclusion from the program – which has a €95.5 billion envelope to finance research and innovation in science and technology for the period 2021–27 – has hit the British Universities were prompted to issue warnings. That their educational leadership could be weakened.

However, the talks were prolonged due to the souring of relations between the two sides under the leadership of then Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But with a breakthrough in February windsor frameworkTalks resumed to resolve the thorny issue of Northern Ireland.

Vivienne Stern MBE, Chief Executive of Universities UK, welcomed the adoption of the political agreement and described it as “an important day”.

“This is a win-win. The UK scientific community has a huge contribution to make to the creation of new knowledge as an associated country, and will benefit from the opportunity to work seamlessly with researchers from around the world in the EU And beyond that,” she added.

Professor Julia Black, President of the British Academy, also praised the announcement: “From researchers arriving at the earliest stages of their careers, to cross-disciplinary teams collaborating to tackle key issues, to research bodies and funders like ours : We all welcome today the Association from Horizon Europe.”

“We strongly encourage researchers, businesses and innovators across the broad spectrum of their disciplines to explore the opportunities opened up by the Association. They bring with them concrete, long-term benefits for people and society,” he said in a statement. Are.”

