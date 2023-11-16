Win Customers with ChatGPT: 5 Tips for Crafting an Excellent Offer

Win Customers with ChatGPT: 5 Tips for Preparing an Excellent Offer

To grow your business to the scale you dream of, you need to onboard customers at a steady rate. Probably faster than you’re doing it now. If you’re a service-based business, this may involve sending or pitching proposals. But how does your personality stand out in a sea of ​​many? Enter chatgpt. Make your offers so great that it’s clear which one the customer should choose, even if they’ve shopped around.

Use these signals to make small but important changes that will make a huge difference in your conversion rate. Copy, paste, and edit the square brackets in ChatGPT, and keep the same chat window open so the context continues.

Make a Better Proposal with These 5 ChatGPTT Hints

strengthen the structure

If you’ve received a brief, your customer is giving you clues. They’ve essentially told you exactly what they want to hear, in the order they want to hear. Use abbreviations to structure the proposal. Enter this into ChatGPT and paste this prompt to get a step-by-step format of what you should create. If they didn’t send a brief, how they explained what they wanted would also provide clues. Use your notes from a call or the message they typed into your contact form. Deploy every bit of information you have about what plan of attack they want to make.

“I received a brief (or notes from the call) from a potential client that included details about what they were looking for: [paste the brief or call notes here], Based on this information, outline the proposal I should make in response. The structure should be tailored to the client’s needs and preferences as outlined in their brief or in our conversations. It should clearly present how my services or products can meet their needs. I’m looking for a step-by-step format that organizes the proposal effectively and persuasively.”

Find their pain points

If you’re not going to solve a specific problem for this specific customer, they will find someone who will. To stand a chance of being selected for the job, identify their real problem and address it with your solution. Use the bio, their website’s about page and whatever you know about who they are and the challenges they face, to find out what they’re really trying to achieve. The best suppliers know the problem they are solving. Once you know their pain points, you can offer something that will relieve them. They will know immediately that you are the right people for the job.

“In short, based on the details about the prospect’s website page and other relevant background knowledge, can you help identify the deepest problems or challenges facing this customer? What are they really looking for? What are they trying to do, and what are the key issues they need resolved? Understanding their pain points will help me tailor my proposal to offer solutions that directly address these issues and demonstrate that my services or products, [describe them here]Are ideally suited to their needs. [paste the collected information here],

Create a clear roadmap

Now that you have a structure and approach to solving their exact problems, you’ll want to explain your method. Put your potential customer at ease by making an action plan of what you are going to do and when. Help them imagine working with you, help them see you as a partner on the journey. The more clear you are about the next steps, the easier they will go. Secure your sale with a clear roadmap.

“I work in [describe your field of work/expertise], and I offer the products or services described previously. Based on the client challenges we identified earlier, can you help me create an initial action plan that my work can address? The plan should outline the steps, timelines, and methods I will use to solve their specific problems. After your initial suggestion, I’ll be editing for refinement, so you should ask clarifying questions until we arrive at a final plan together. The goal is to develop a clear, comprehensive roadmap that I can present to the client, demonstrating how partnering with my company will effectively address their needs and drive successful outcomes. [Paste any additional relevant information about your work and the client’s challenges here],

prepare for objections

ChatGPT now knows about the company and your proposal as well as your action plan. Next, ask him or her to give you the most likely objections you’ll encounter after the pitch and in follow-up conversations, as well as advice for dealing with them. Explore every possibility and be well prepared for your response. Be prepared for the most wild and wacky requests so you won’t be surprised.

“Now that you have details about my company, our proposal, our work plan, and the pain points and objectives of potential clients, can you help me anticipate the possible objections I may encounter during follow-up conversations with potential clients? Can? Please make a list of 20 possible objections, starting with the most probable and gradually becoming more bizarre. After presenting these objections, let’s discuss how you think I should prepare a response. I may need help with this. This exercise will prepare me to handle a wide range of questions and concerns, while ensuring that I don’t get confused during the conversation.”

demonstrate your understanding

You know what questions they’ll probably ask, but what about you? Asking good questions will put your potential customer at ease. They will know that you are smart, attentive and their company will be in good hands. Let ChatGPT help you decide what you should ask them. Whether before submitting a proposal or in a follow-up call, have a list of your key questions ready to ensure you demonstrate your proficiency and deepen your understanding.

“Based on your knowledge of my company, our offering, and our work plan, as well as your knowledge of the potential client’s industry, company, and goals, can you suggest 5 important questions I should ask the potential client? These The questions should impress them and demonstrate my deep understanding of their industry, company, and objectives. The purpose of these questions is to show that I am attentive, practical, and fully capable of handling their needs, as well as helping them. Also helps deepen my understanding of the specific situation.”

These ChatGPTT prompts will improve your customer offers

Write better offers and convert more customers. Being able to demonstrate thorough understanding, proficiency and intent will mean that your potential client will feel more confident in taking a gamble on you. Now is your chance to show what you can do. Get to yes faster with these five pointers to strengthen the structure of your proposal and spot problems they might not know about. Next, create a clear roadmap that leaves nothing unsaid, prepare for your potential customers’ objections, and surprise them with your questions in return. Don’t let anything stand in the way of winning that customer.

Source: www.forbes.com