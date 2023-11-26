Wiltshire entrepreneur to star in new series of popular BBC show

Roy Evans will be one of 30 artists, designers, sculptors, woodworkers and metalworkers featured in the new series of Make It at Market, which airs on BBC One on Monday, November 27.

The show is hosted by The Repair Shop’s Dom China and sees budding entrepreneurs work with a team of businesses and craft experts to help them make a living from their craft hobby.

Mr Evans, a coppersmith from Potterne, near Devizes, will appear in the first episode of the new series.

He told this paper that he was excited by the opportunity he was given while preparing for the episode’s broadcast.

Roy Evans on Make It at Market (Image: Roy Evans)

He said: “I was very lucky to be one of the few who were selected, I’m really excited to sit down and watch it with my wife.

“Getting the chance to go to the BBC is a pure gift, it’s a great opportunity for anyone trying to start off in a different direction, so I’m looking forward to it.

“This is a great opportunity for more people to see what I do.”

Viewers will watch as he faces three challenges to showcase his work.

The items they create will be assessed by consultant Ian Gill before they go out into the real world to try to earn some cash from their crafts.

His journey on the show began during his time in the army, where he developed a passion for metalwork.

Roy Evans on Make It at Market (Image: Roy Evans)

But Mr Evans’ career took a different path when he started working in IT while continuing his work with copper as a hobby.

He finally decided to give up computers this summer when he turned this hobby into a full-time business, creating exclusive handmade gifts for the home or garden under the Metalicart name.

This led Mr Evans to take the plunge and apply for Make It at Market and soon found himself filming at Waterperry Gardens in Oxfordshire.

He added: “Everyone said ‘you should go for it’, and I was one of 30 people selected out of more than 930.

“I had my hopes up and the rest is history… I was nervous when I first got there but you forget the cameras are there.

“It was all very professional and comfortable, and the film crew were fantastic, they made it so comfortable and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Source: www.gazetteandherald.co.uk