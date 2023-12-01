Wilton’s Toni Boucher sworn in as first selectwoman, emphasizes collaboration

Wilton Republican Town Committee Chairman Peter Rappe welcomed attendees to the standing-room-only event Wednesday evening.

Not all public officials were sworn in at the event, Rampe said; Some started their official duties already.

Elected officials sworn in Wednesday included Bauer, the town constable, members of the Zoning Board of Appeals, Board of Assessment Appeals, Planning and Zoning Commission, Board of Education, Board of Finance and Board of Selectmen.

Running unopposed for the position to succeed Republican Lynn Vanderslice, Boucher, a Republican, earned 100 percent of the 3,413 votes cast for first selectwoman, according to uncertified results from the Secretary of State’s office.

In his remarks, Boucher acknowledged Vanderslice’s two terms of service, totaling eight years.

“However, Lynn Vanderslice deserves Wilton’s biggest thanks,” Boucher said after thanking the Democratic and Republican town committees. “His leadership in our city over the past eight years has earned him great respect and admiration.”

Boucher commended Wilton’s new and re-elected officials on their victory and expressed his eagerness to collaborate.

“Together, we can make our city government accessible and productive for city residents and employees, while giving everyone the respect they deserve,” Boucher said.

In his address to the Wilton Library’s Brubeck Room crowd, he said the city will be challenged by upcoming property reappraisal and renovations to school facilities, in addition to ongoing financial burdens.

“But, as difficult as Wilton’s challenges may be, I know we can overcome them by listening to and involving our residents,” the first selectwoman said. “We are fortunate to have immense intellectual resources.”

Boucher also said she would like the city to retain its AAA bond rating, which would be a “huge task.”

“Moody’s rating agency has informed Connecticut cities that instead of requiring the city to set aside 10 percent of reserve funds for an AAA rating, they would prefer to set aside 25 to 30 percent,” Boucher said.

He jokingly urged the city to be kind to the board of finance as its members deal with the issue.

According to a November 2022 Moody’s Investors Service publication, financial performance accounts for 30 percent of the firm’s scorecard for assessing a municipality’s credit risk.

