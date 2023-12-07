Wilton First Selectwoman Toni Boucher, pictured in 2017, led her first meeting as First Selectwoman in the town.

Alex von Kleidorf/Hearst Connecticut Media

WILTON — In light of needed repairs to Wilton’s public schools expected to cost more than $100 million over 15 years, the town’s newly sworn-in first selectwoman advised caution in moving forward with the funding.

Tony Boucher, leading his first select board meeting on Monday, December 4, said, “I feel like it would be a little premature to move forward until we have (a more) thorough understanding. “

The agenda item, “School Needs Assessment Followup” included discussion of potential project management responsibilities for the Board of Education as well as school and town building improvement funds.

Boucher said Wilton needs to do everything possible to move forward with school and municipal reforms.

“In my view, we need to involve the Board of Education, the Board of Finance and the Board of Selectmen to discuss the actual lists of projects and their priorities and really focus on that,” he said.

Selectwoman Kimberly Healy said the effort will be a “huge undertaking.”

The needs of the school buildings, which have an average age of 60 years, were presented in November, with various projects categorized as priority levels 1, 2 and 3 within the 10-year plan. Former town first selectwoman Lynn Vanderslice said the deadline will likely be extended.

The priorities were defined as follows:

• Priority 1 projects relate to “life safety” and “require immediate attention and within the next two years”.

• Priority 2 projects related to health and safety or property damage have a time frame of two to six years.

• Priority 3 projects are age-related or must be completed according to code; These should be completed in six to 10 years.

But all three boards still need to narrow down funding and priorities, Boucher said.

Frank Smearglio, Wilton’s director of public works and town engineer, said two outstanding issues regarding the proposed improvement funding are whether repairs will be made in the Board of Education budget or the municipal budget.

“If we’re leading, there needs to be an account that I can draw from and not just rely on the Board of Ad account,” Smareglio said.

Officials and board members also discussed an issue that occurred just before school started in Wilton this fall in which a fire hydrant outside the school was found to be inoperative.

The city had to transfer budget funds to repair the hydrant; City Administrator Matt Knickerbockers said the school board had only budgeted for issues inside school grounds.

The second issue is the timing of budgets within different financial years.

“The money is not available until July 1, and you have to complete the project by June 1 of the following year,” Smareglio said. “But to start a project on a day when school is out, you have to have a contract with a contractor by March.”

The fiscal year ends in June and begins in July, while the start of the summer proves challenging for Wilton’s public schools, Smareglio said.

“The only way to make this work is to have money available in March of one fiscal year for the work to be done on July 1 of the next fiscal year,” he said.

Considering these issues of management, timing and funding, the selectmen and Boucher said they planned to proceed with informal meetings of the TriBoard to narrow down the proposed projects.

