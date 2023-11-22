Willridge Winery Reflects on 35 Years of Being Washington's Greenest Winery and Advancing State Wine Regulations

Willridge Winery is Washington State’s first certified organic and biodynamic vineyard and winery. It was founded in 1988 by Paul Beveridge, who was instrumental in reforming the state’s liquor laws.

Seattle, Washington, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With such a rich wine heritage, America has many wineries that have been around for decades, some even centuries. However, some may say that they have worked toward being more environmentally conscious while influencing state legislation that benefits small, independent businesses.

Beveridge inherited his taste for good food and wine from his father, an Episcopal priest. While still working as an environmental lawyer, Beveridge developed a passion for food, learned to make wine, and eventually decided to open a European-style bistro in Seattle. The plan was that he would produce the wines, while his then-wife Lisle would be the chef. However, Washington still had “tied house” laws that prevented manufacturers of alcoholic beverages from owning retail stores that sold alcohol. This regulation survived the Prohibition period in the early 20th century. The law for beer had recently been repealed, allowing brew pubs to operate, but for wine it was still in place.

With his knowledge of the law and his network, Beveridge led the campaign to change these laws, which took two years to finally be approved, allowing the bistro to begin selling Beveridge’s wines, which customers appreciated. Appreciated.

Beveridge later became a founding member of the organization Family Wineries of Washington State, which worked to further modernize the state’s wine laws. The organization dealt with the government-enforced three-tier system of liquor distribution, which kept manufacturers, distributors, and retailers separate in many states. However, Family Wineries of Washington State was able to successfully lobby to repeal this system in Washington.

“All alcoholic beverages in the United States are about 25% more expensive because of the three-tier system where all alcohol was legally required to be sold through a middleman,” says Beveridge. “It is a somewhat sad commentary on the system that my legal background was so important to the success of our winery and distillery, but the changes we led were ultimately able to benefit many other entrepreneurs throughout the state.”

In addition to making a big impact on the legal side, Willridge Winery is also a leader in environmentally conscious winemaking. In 2007, Wilridge planted his 84-acre certified organic and biodynamic estate vineyard in Natchez Heights near Yakima, Washington – the first vineyard of its kind in the state. According to Beveridge, he decided to pursue organic farming to ensure the health and safety of his children and other visitors to the vineyard. Helped by the ideal climate for agriculture in Eastern Washington, Natches Heights was an ideal location for growing grapes and tree fruits. Willridge plants 25 different varieties of grapes as well as apples, pears, apricots, plums and quinces. Willridge grows more Italian varieties than any other vineyard in Washington state, including Sagrantino, a grape variety that was previously very rare in the Pacific Northwest. Beveridge found a Sagrantino vine at UC Davis that was labeled a different variety. He then tested it and perfected it as Sagrantino before publicizing it. Today, all Sagrantino vines in the Pacific Northwest come from cuttings obtained by Beveridge.

Furthermore, Beveridge says that the best wines in the world are produced by biodynamic vineyards and wineries. In addition to not using synthetic chemical fertilizers and pesticides, biodynamic agriculture employs methods developed by Johann Goethe and Rudolf Steiner. This involves following a planting calendar that depends on the phases of the moon and other astrological configurations, as well as treating the Earth as a living and receptive organism, where everything flows back to the vineyard and the farmer. Does not depend on external input.

“Biodynamics is about healing the earth through agriculture,” says Beveridge. “After World War I, Steiner looked at all the pesticides being sprayed on farms and he realized you can’t promote life by spraying death, and he predicted all these problems associated with pesticides and herbicides There are many famous old vineyards that were destroyed by chemicals but were revived through biodynamics. Biodynamics is a scientific discipline and a return to nature and old wisdom from the days before the invention of pesticides. World Given the excellent quality of biodynamically produced wines throughout, you can’t argue with the results.

