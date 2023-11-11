Willow bark extract can cure your disease

Vaccinations are important, but they may not be effective so quickly against the many new emerging virus serotypes without the help of natural treatments.

© Copyright by GrrrlScientist | hosted by forbes , LinkTr.ee

Loose willow bark tea. getty

A newly published study shows that hot willow bark extract shows broad-spectrum antiviral activities that were not previously identified. The study, designed and conducted by a team of Finland-based scientists, found that hot willow bark extract – the tea – not only helps fight different types of coronaviruses that cause the common seasonal cold as well as Covid-19. Rather surprisingly, it was also effective against a variety of non-enveloped enteroviruses, which cause infections such as flu and meningitis.

Currently, there are no clinically approved drugs that work against enteroviruses, so willow bark extract may provide promising new drugs against these viruses.

Historically, the bark of some species of willow (Salix spp) trees have been used since ancient times to treat conditions related to inflammation and arthritis. Salix The bark extract contains salicin, which was discovered in 1828. Ten years later, it was used to make salicylic acid. In 1899, the pharmaceutical firm Bayer further modified salicylic acid to create acetylsalicylic acid – aspirin.

The study’s senior author, virologist Varpu Marjomäki, professor in the Department of Biological and Environmental Sciences at the University of Jyväskylä, said in a statement, “We need widely acting and efficient tools to combat the virus load in our everyday lives. Needed.”

“Vaccinations are important, but they cannot deal with many newly emerging serotypes quickly enough to be effective on their own.”

Previously, Professor Marzomaki and a team of colleagues demonstrated that willow bark extract was highly effective against enteroviruses, such as those that cause polio and hepatitis A. This new study builds on that earlier research by establishing effectiveness. Salix Bark extracts can be used against more types of viruses with different physical structures to better understand the range of anti-viral activities of the extract and potentially identify its mechanism of action.

Willow tree next to a small lake in a public park in London. getty

To produce the extract tested in this study, researchers harvested commercially grown willow branches, cut them into pieces, and froze them before grinding them and adding hot water to make tea. These extracts were then tested on cell samples against two strains of enterovirus, coxsackievirus A and B, and a seasonal cold virus, as well as SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.

Professor Marjomaki and colleagues used a series of tests to investigate how long it took Salix To test how the bark extract acts on infected cells and to estimate how well the extract inhibits viral activity. Professor Marzomaki and colleagues also examined the virus under a microscope to better see its mode of action. Salix Bark extraction treatment.

Viruses can be enveloped or non-enveloped, meaning they may or may not have an outer lipid membrane. Non-enveloped viruses, such as enteroviruses, are generally more virulent than enveloped viruses, such as coronaviruses.

Professor Marzomaki and colleagues found that willow bark extract exhibits different mechanisms of action on different virus structural types. After treatment with the extract, the team observed that the coronavirus appeared to be broken down by the extract, while non-enveloped enteroviruses appeared unable to replicate inside cells.

“The extracts worked through different mechanisms against different viruses,” Professor Marjomäki said. “But the extracts were equally effective at inhibiting enveloped and non-enveloped viruses.”

Professor Marjomaki and colleagues also found that willow bark extract appeared to act on the surface of the virus rather than at a particular stage of the viral replication cycle.

To identify which compound in the willow bark extract might be causing these antiviral effects, Professor Marzomaki and colleagues fractionated the extract and tested each fraction, as well as commercially prepared salixin extract and salixin powder. Tested. Of these, only salixin extract showed antiviral activity, suggesting that the success of willow bark extract probably depends on interactions between different bioactive compounds. Salix Bark extract.

In summary, this study found evidence that willow bark extract contains several bioactive compounds that are clinically promising antivirals, and that they work together against a variety of viruses, but that their antiviral activity may be lost when When all these are not yet unknown compounds. Be present together. Undoubtedly, more research is necessary to identify what these compounds are and how they interact with each other as well as the virus.

“We are currently continuing fractionation and bioactive molecule identification from willow bark extracts,” said Professor Marjomäki. “This will give us several identified purified molecules that we can study in further detail. Additionally, we will study a large number of viruses with purified components. “The purified components will give us better opportunities to study their mechanisms of action.”

Source:

Dhanik Reshamwala, Sally Shroff, Jaana Liimatainen, Jenny Tiinaho, Mira Laajala, Petri Kilpellainen, Anneli Vihera-Aarnio, Marit Karonen, Tuula Jyske, and Varpu Marjomäki (2023). willow (Salix Hot water extract of spp.) bark inhibits both enveloped and non-enveloped viruses: studies on its anti-coronavirus and anti-enterovirus activities., Frontiers in Microbiology , doi:10.3389/fmicb.2023.1249794

SHA-256: 9ab94921e06b203a216cb219d873f92ea4083642075e2e0be632939cd42949aa

Social: Blue Sky , antisocial , Linkedin , Mastodon , me we , post.news , Spoutable , substack , tribe , Tumblr , Twitter