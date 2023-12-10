December 9-Willmar

– The

Willmar City Council

On Monday, a 3% pay raise was approved for City Administrator Leslie Valiant, retroactive to her anniversary date of July 19, 2023.

According to Wilmar Human Resources Director Luanne Sietsema, her annual salary before the pay increase was $166,400, now $171,392.

According to Mayor Doug Reese, during a closed session on October 23, 2023, the council evaluated Valiant on several aspects of its performance and overall expectations. He provided a summary of the assessment during the Nov. 20 council meeting.

Reese summarized, “City Administrator Valiant communicates well with the City Council, gives direction to the city and is decisive in what she wants to do.” “City Administrator Valiant is making progress on keeping the City Council fully informed, working on issues, providing more opportunities to address concerns of the public and City Council members, and improving technology.”

He said both he and the council are grateful for all the work Valiant has done, and thanked them on behalf of the city.

Valiant began his position as city administrator in Willmar in 2021 after serving as Spicer city administrator since April 2009. Prior to her time at Spicer, she worked as a finance technician for the City of St. Joseph and before that was a senior accounting clerk for Litchfield Public Utilities.

This is Valiant’s third pay raise based on performance as city administrator. The council approved a salary increase after a six-month evaluation in February 2022, and after her one-year evaluation in October 2022, her salary was increased to $160,000, retroactive to June 1, 2022. Valeant, along with other city employees, also received a 4% cost-of-living increase effective Jan. 1, 2023, according to Sietsema.

