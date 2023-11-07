Following two election defeats for his coalition, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz is now taking a tough stance on migration, and is trying to step up efforts to deport those living in the country illegally.

Amid the widespread panic shared by European countries during the 2015–2016 migrant crisis, Germany represented light and optimism under the leadership of then-Chancellor Angela Merkel, who famously opened her country to large numbers of migrants. .

Under Merkel’s leadership and her “welcoming culture” policy, the country hosted more than 1.2 million refugees and asylum seekers between 2015 and 2016.

But as the level of illegal migration With Europe once again on the rise, Germany now finds itself in a very different situation, forced to turn its back on the “welcoming culture” – or “Willkommenskultur” – of which it was once proud. .

“We are limiting irregular migration to Germany. A lot of people are coming,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said a recent interview With the newspaper Der Spiegel. “We have to deport people more often and faster.”

Germany needs to speed up the expulsion of migrants who are not allowed to stay in the country, Scholz said. A few days later, the German cabinet approved it A legislative proposal aimed at streamlining the deportation process of unsuccessful asylum seekers.

It’s a big change for Germany and Scholz, who might have been expected to continue his predecessor’s legacy.

“There has been a remarkable change in rhetoric and policy with the clear aim of reducing migration numbers,” Michael Brönning, political scientist and member of the SPD Basic Values ​​Commission, told Euronews.

“Suggested steps include the facilitation of deportations, more severe sanctions for human smugglers, the reestablishment of temporary border controls, further bilateral agreements with countries of origin, and the expansion of the list of countries deemed safe. In short, this is a major change in policy that signals the end of Germany’s unique ‘welcoming culture’ as seen in 2015,” he said.

A major change in policy after the election crisis

During a three-day visit to Nigeria earlier this week, Scholz asked the African country’s President Bola Tinubu for help in tackling rising migration, and suggested a somewhat similar partnership with Italy’s prime minister. Giorgia Meloni hits out at Tunisia earlier this year.

The idea is to expand migration centers in Nigeria, where people deported from Germany can get asylum, health care and job opportunities.

The initiative is part of a tougher stance that Scholz and his government are taking towards illegal migration following the poor performance of his three-party coalition in two regional elections earlier this month. Both state races were won by mainstream conservatives, while the far right made significant gains.

Broning said that “it is impossible to say whether this change will directly translate into greater support for the government in future elections”.

“But it is important to realize that the German public wants the government to take action,” he added. “Furthermore, it is important to note that the policy change does not occur in a vacuum, but against the backdrop of a growing challenge from Germany’s far right.”

In recent months, the AfD has gained momentum in the polls and achieved significant electoral successes in Bavaria and Hesse.

Dr. Kurt Richard Luther said, “I think this development is not atypical of the tendencies that can be seen in other left-wing and/or social democratic parties, which for years have faced the dilemma of whether the populist radical right How to respond to the challenges.” Professor Emeritus of Comparative Politics at Keele University in the UK told Euronews.

“Although the rise of the AfD has been driven by a wide range of grievances – some imaginary and some real, concerns about what is seen as uncontrolled immigration have long been the main driving force of right-wing populism,” Broning said.

Scholz is now under intense pressure to reduce the rising number of asylum seekers in the country, as dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the refugee situation grows.

A recent ARD DeutschlandTrend survey found that 44% of Germans currently consider illegal immigration to be the most important political problem in Germany that politicians should prioritize.

“Addressing this issue is clearly the order of the day,” Bronning said.

“The challenge will be to manage the crisis without jeopardizing the stability of the coalition government or inter-party cohesion. Clearly, not every Social Democrat or German Green voter is happy with the proposed changes. So I believe it would be fair to say that we are at the beginning of the debate, not the end.”

Have Germans’ attitudes about migrants changed?

While many countries across Europe were tightening border controls in 2015, it was common to see crowds of Germans welcoming thousands of migrants arriving in the country after long journeys across the Middle East and Europe.

What happened to all that enthusiasm for newcomers from Germany?

Despite Scholz’s suggestion of a change in policy, “many Germans are still in favor of welcoming people in need and there is broad support for accepting humanitarian responsibility – there is no denying that,” Brönning said.

“However, the numbers have had an impact and the mood has changed significantly since 2015,” he said.

Today, there is widespread belief among the German public that the numbers should decline “and reactions to the current increase in the Middle East are playing an important – and unexpected – role in this transformation of the debate,” Brönning said.

“Pro-Palestinian rallies, a wave of anti-Semitic incidents, and celebrations of Hamas attacks in some high-immigration neighborhoods are reminders that all is not well with regard to migration and integration. In many ways, it has opened up the discussion to more nuanced discussion.”

