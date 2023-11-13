William Ruto's first year: He promised to make life easier for Kenyans, but things got worse

It has been over a year since President William Ruto was sworn in as the fifth President of Kenya. He took power at a time when Kenya was beset by rising food and fuel prices, high unemployment and worrying debt burdens.

During the election campaign, Ruto promised to fix the economy plagued by corruption and inefficiency. He promised to establish good governance and put the poor at the center of economic policy. He pledged to address ethnic politics and maintain constitutionalism and the rule of law.

Ruto’s promises were important. The rule of law and constitutionalism are key to economic planning and development, governance and equitable sharing of national resources. They are a bulwark against impunity, democratic decline, anarchy and political instability. In Kenya’s post-colonial period, political elites have exploited ethnicity to gain power at the expense of collective well-being and social cohesion. Elite power has also weakened state institutions, leading to corruption and impunity.

I have studied democratic transitions, conflicts and state building and elections in Africa. My 2018 book examined how the political class exploited ethnicity for political and economic gain, resulting in weak and even dysfunctional state institutions in Kenya.

In his election campaign Ruto identified key issues that required immediate attention. He addressed issues that required quick action without constitutional changes, such as reducing tensions between the executive and judiciary, separating police finances from the executive, and moving port operations from the inland city of Naivasha to the coastal city of Mombasa. Take back in. But solving Kenya’s economic difficulties has proven to be a difficult task, as acknowledged in his 9 November 2023 State of the Nation address. Just a year after being sworn in, Ruto is no closer to turning the Kenyan ship around.

economic unrest

As a candidate, Ruto portrayed himself as an outsider to Kenya’s power matrix, best placed to improve the living conditions of the poor and the excluded. But the economy has not improved under his supervision. If anything, living conditions have become worse.

The cost of living has become higher after a huge increase in the price of petrol and a decline in the value of the local currency. Ruto’s government has imposed new and increased taxes on Kenyans to reduce or remove the need for external borrowing.

The government was quick to remove fuel and food subsidies, but was slow to address government waste.

The government’s main strategy was to subsidize fertilizer to boost crops and achieve food security. Whether this happens remains to be seen. More deliberate measures are needed to make agriculture the mainstay of the economy.

On the question of centering the poor and marginalized in governance, Ruto focused on the financial sector. The government started the “Hustler Fund” to make loans more affordable.

But the Fund’s impact on overall living standards through, for example, job creation is likely to be canceled out by a punitive tax regime and a struggling economy.

The rule of law

Ruto’s first public event as President was to approve the appointment of six judges left in limbo by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta. He also fulfilled his promise to allocate more funds to the judiciary.

However, more is needed to strengthen the rule of law and constitutionalism. Judicial officers should work with full devotion. To affirm equality before law, guilty senior state officials and political elites must face the law and be decisively punished if found guilty.

The Kenyan judiciary still suffers from corruption which hinders access to justice. What is troubling is that it is seen as more inclined towards punishing the poor and giving impunity to the rich and the political elite. Ruto himself has complied with court rulings that went against him, unlike Kenyatta, when disregard for the law was the norm. However, critics, including the Law Society of Kenya, have accused his administration of disregarding court orders like that of his predecessor.

Ruto spoke out against extrajudicial and summary executions and enforced disappearances carried out by the police over the past few years. He demanded financial and operational autonomy to the police. Thus he transferred the accounting of the police budget to the police, as he had promised.

Despite these changes, a culture of impunity and lack of transparency continues to weaken the Kenyan police. Extrajudicial executions continue. As provided in the Constitution, the police should be kept under civilian supervision.

The failure to set up a commission of inquiry into state capture under his predecessor, as promised during the campaigns, damaged Ruto’s commitment to the fight against corruption. Even after a year, a commission of inquiry has not been constituted and the issue seems to have been completely dropped.

It is unlikely that Ruto will fulfill his manifesto unless he curbs widespread corruption and brings the culprits to justice. The rule of law demands that the proceeds of crime be recovered and criminals be charged with economic sabotage. This approach will relieve the need to burden Kenyans with taxes and more borrowing.

National unity

Appointments to government posts have become weak due to the age-old problems of appointment recycling, patronage, nepotism and casteism. What is worrying is that senior government officials are publicly pursuing exclusionary caste politics with impunity. Ruto will have to rein them in.

It is also a shock that Ruto took part in talks to placate opposition elites who had resorted to violent protests against his historic victory. These elitist self-interested negotiations may lead to constitutional amendments, thereby creating more political positions under the faulty logic that this approach enhances national cohesion. This is a significant turn on Ruto’s part.

Ultimately, national unity is Ruto’s main challenge. Kenya is divided on many fronts – economic, ethnic, regional and religious – a legacy of previous governments. Ruto needs to look beyond ethno-regional appointments. To achieve legitimacy and change, he needs to ideologically reconnect with and respect the “hustler nation,” the disenfranchised constituency that brought him to power. If this happens, he may face tough competition for re-election like his predecessors.

Source: theconversation.com