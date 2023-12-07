William P. Murphy Jr., medical innovator of the vinyl blood bag, dies at 100

Add to your saved stories Save

Dr. William P. Murphy Jr., a biomedical researcher who combined passions of engineering and health sciences into a legacy of innovations, including a vinyl blood bag in the 1950s that revolutionized field medicine from battlefields to disaster zones Having improved considerably, he died on 30 November. His home was in Coral Gables, Florida. He was 100 years old.

The death was announced by US Stem Cell, a biotech company based in Sunrise, Florida, where Dr. Murphy served as president until last year. No reason was given.

The two elements at the core of Dr. Murphy’s work – experimentation and therapeutics – had been intertwined since his boyhood. As a teenager in a suburb of Boston, he built a gasoline-powered snowblower and later sold the design to a company in the late 1930s for $1,500, a tidy sum.

He was also inspecting the wards of the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital (now Brigham and Women’s Hospital) in Boston with his father, who shared the 1934 Nobel Prize in Medicine for research into diet and red blood cell production.

“I was very impressed by what I saw [at the hospital] was ancient,” Dr. Murphy explained in a 2003 interview as he discussed some of the medical advances he helped oversee, including expanding the use of heart pacemakers and the ability to act as a kidney and filter the blood. A device for.

However, blood bags were the most revolutionary in terms of their prevalence in the medical field. The initial problem was obvious: finding an alternative to the glass bottles used for blood transfusions until the 1950s. The bottles were heavy and breakable, two major challenges for military medics and aid teams sent to natural disasters.

Harvard Medical School researchers Dr. Murphy and Dr. Carl W. Walter studied various plastics for years. The most promising ideas came in the early 1950s. A bag made of polyvinyl chloride, a synthetic polymer, was cheap to produce, easy to store, and extremely durable.

The Korean War became a testing ground. Dr. Murphy, who joined the U.S. Public Health Service as a consultant, went close to the front lines in 1952 to demonstrate blood bags while treating wounded service personnel. The trials went well, but the bags faced institutional resistance.

According to a historical account from the US Army, some medical officers opposed using vinyl blood bags and transfusion tubes until more studies were done. Military nurses were among the biggest supporters of the new blood bag system. By the 1960s, bags and the use of vinyl for blood bags, catheters, and intravenous drips – became standard in all corners of medicine.

An ingredient initially used to add flexibility to polyvinyl chloride, diethylhexyl phthalate or DEHP, was later linked to potential hormonal disruption and other potentially harmful health effects. DEHP has been banned in children’s products and has been gradually phased out of use in blood bags and other medical devices.

Dr. Murphy’s wartime experience also gave impetus to other ideas. They noted how medical devices are often not completely sterilized before reusing them, increasing the risk of infection and other complications. In his laboratory Dr. Murphy prepared a single-use kit of sterilized medical instruments and medicines.

At a conference in Miami in 2014, Dr. Murphy described what motivated him during his eight-decade career: “learning just about anything that anyone will show me or teach me.”

In his 90s, Dr. Murphy was active in promoting research into stem-cell therapies at US Stem Cell, where he served as president. The company lost a landmark case in 2019 when a federal judge ruled in favor of the Food and Drug Administration and ordered it to stop the treatment, which the FDA said had blinded at least four patients.

The lawsuit stems from injecting extracts of patients’ fat cells into their eyes in an effort to treat macular degeneration, a disease that causes parts of the retina to break down.

An FDA statement described US Stem Cell as “one of a number of clinics that abuse patients’ trust and put their health at risk.” US Stem Cell defended “the efficacy of this protocol” but complied with the judge’s order. The company continued to offer other stem-cell treatments.

William Perry Murphy Jr. was born on November 11, 1923, in Boston and raised in neighboring Brookline. His father was awarded the Nobel Prize along with two other researchers for studying how eating raw liver could boost red blood cell production and relieve pernicious anemia. His mother, the former Harriet Adams, was reported to be the first woman to become a licensed dentist in Massachusetts.

Dr. Murphy graduated from Harvard University in 1946 following medical school. The following year he received a medical degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago. During a year of mechanical engineering studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Dr. Murphy developed a film projector to display enlarged X-ray images.

He was on the medical staff at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital, the same place he frequented as a child. In 1957, he founded the Miami-based Medical Development Corp., which became Cordis Corp., which was involved in the development of devices for the diagnosis and treatment of heart and vascular diseases.

Dr. Murphy retained top positions including president and chief engineer, overseeing teams that in the 1980s created an advanced pacemaker that could control heart rhythms and detect abnormalities such as bleeding or clot formation Was. He helped lead research into innovations to investigate vascular blockages and the development of a baton-shaped device that clears waste blood for use in patients with impaired kidney function.

Dr. Murphy left Cordis in 1985 and, with a partner, purchased Hyperion, which made medical laboratory and diagnostic equipment. In 2003, joined the board of Bioheart and became its Chairman in 2010. Dr. Murphy was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2008.

(In 1988, after Dr. Murphy left Cordis, the company pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges that it had sold pacemakers with potentially defective batteries from 1980 to 1985 and filed false quality-control reports with the FDA. In this Dr. Murphy was not named in the indictment.)

Dr. Murphy remained a restless tinkerer. He tried his hand at projects such as refurbishing an ancient organ grinder equipment and improving his 100-ton steam-powered tugboat, which he used to explore the waters of South Florida.

His first marriage, to Barbara Eastham, ended in divorce. Survivors also include his wife. Beverly Patterson, 50; three daughters from his first marriage; two grandchildren; And a great-grandson.

Dr. Murphy described himself as a visionary and a pragmatist. He once asked what was the point of thinking about an invention that never came to market?

“It’s a waste of time,” he said. “I believe you should follow [an idea] And make it available when needed.”

Source: www.washingtonpost.com