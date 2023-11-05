William Lewis named publisher and CEO of The Washington Post

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

William Lewis, a former Dow Jones and Wall Street Journal executive who spent more than a decade working for companies owned by Rupert Murdoch, is the new CEO and publisher of The Washington Post.

He starts work from 2nd January.

Lewis, 54, served as CEO of Dow Jones and publisher of The Wall Street Journal from 2014 to 2020. He also founded a start-up, News Movement, which focuses on delivering non-partisan news to young audiences.

Prior to this, he had a long career in the British media, working first as a business reporter and editor and then as editor in chief of The Daily Telegraph.

In 2010, he joined Murdoch-owned News Corp and the following year he was tasked with helping run a committee created to address the company’s phone-hacking and police bribery scandal – which resulted in criminal charges. and the company was shut down. World news magazine.

In an email to staff late Saturday, The Post’s owner, Jeff Bezos, cited Lewis’s background in both journalism and executive making him a “strong fit” for the job.

“As I have gotten to know Will, I have been drawn to his love of journalism and his passion for achieving financial success,” Bezos wrote. “Will epitomizes the tenacity, energy and vision required for this role. He believes that together we will build the right future for The Post. I agree.”

Lewis took over at a tumultuous time for The Post, which was experiencing a decline in both its audience and subscribers. Executives are offering buyouts across the company in an effort to reduce headcount by about 10 percent; The newsroom is expected to shrink to about 940 journalists and The Post is projected to lose $100 million by the end of the year.

He replaces Fred Ryan, who stepped down earlier this year after overseeing most of The Post’s decade of rapid growth since it was purchased by Amazon founder Bezos.

The search for Ryan’s replacement was led by interim CEO Patty Stonecipher, the founding chief executive of the Gates Foundation and a former high-ranking Microsoft executive who sits on the Amazon board.

This story will be updated.

More Style Stories on Media

View 3 more stories

Source: www.washingtonpost.com