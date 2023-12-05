William Jewell's new business incubator is a space for students, entrepreneurs and investors.

More than just a business idea incubator, the new Math Innovation Center at Liberty’s William Jewell College aims to help graduate students not only get a job but also found a company.

“Our goal with this Innovation Center is to not only teach business to our students, but to create an environment where collaboration and innovation allow our students to be in business while they learn,” says Mark Mathes. Mark, along with his wife Karen Mathes and son and daughter-in-law Jared and Mary Mathes, all William Jewell College alumni, donated much of the money to build the center and programming.

“There are many great ideas that never come to fruition because of the lack of infrastructure and support provided to the entrepreneur,” says Jared.

The Maths Innovation Center aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for entrepreneurs, innovators, students and community members. Individuals can find the tools they need for all things business-related. Programming will include events for both students and the community, providing coaching and networking opportunities. The center will also feature rentable co-working space, event space and long-term options for local business owners to house their enterprises. The full-service center aims to assist entrepreneurs through all stages of the investment process to promote success.

Innovation Center donors, Mark, Karen, Mary and Jared Mathes. Photography provided by William Jewell College.

“We believe this approach will make us unique among innovation centers of higher education across the country,” says Mark.

For students, the Maths Innovation Center will be more than just another classroom. “It’s an opportunity for students and business founders to test ideas and present them to all investor classes, moving away from a more traditional investing style,” says Jared.

“As students have the idea, rather than having them go through traditional lines of education in terms of starting a business, we’re actually going to help the student do that,” says Connor Hazelrigg, the university’s assistant vice president of strategic innovation. “

Although the Maths Innovation Center has just opened, students and community business owners have already taken advantage of the opportunities offered through the program. Freshman and entrepreneur Daniel Lin actually chose to attend William Jewell College because of the Innovation Center. Lynn started his own pressure washing business, KC Splash, when he was 15 years old, and it has grown to become one of the largest pressure washing companies in the area.

Lynn, who learned about the new center when he was doing pressure washing work for Mark in high school, says, “It’s a great place to push ideas and find ways that I can really I can expand my business.”

Source: kansascitymag.com