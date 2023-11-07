William 'bored' with futuristic tech from Singapore start-ups

The Prince of Wales said he was “amazed” by the futuristic technology at a show of Singapore start-ups just hours before his Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

William visited the Ecolabs Center of Innovation for Energy at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

High-tech plans for green energy include Autosren (ERI@N) which develops autonomous vehicles and long-lasting electric car batteries.

They were shown how the vehicles are used to collect golf balls and transport staff around the Singapore Zoo.

And they were told that the biggest challenge facing autonomous vehicles was attacks by peacocks and monkeys.

The prince laughed and said: “It’s not something you usually think about. They never behave, those monkeys and peacocks.”

William also marveled at a PowerCube that can store solar energy in remote locations that could power 35 small flats for a year.

And he was surprised by a start-up called ALIENA that has sent its first plasma thruster into orbit for about two years, which can be used to measure climate data.

He shook his head and said, impressed: “You’ve blown my mind.”

But Rajkumar, who has a geography degree, admitted he needed to focus on his science after eco start-up Itavolt described how they could create a solution for solar panels through regeneration, recycling and digitization of performance. were building a circular economy.

William said: “This reminds me of my chemistry and physics tests. I’ll have to write this when I get home.”

After a deep discussion on the technology of defective solar panels, he said: “Thanks for the brush-up on my chemistry and physics.”

The prince was in the laboratories of Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, which aims to be the most eco-friendly and sustainable in the world.

It is one of 22 buildings in Singapore that is completely energy self-sufficient.

It has 19,000 solar panels and generates 9.5 megawatts of energy.

But the university cannot expand any further otherwise it will produce so much energy that it will have to be officially registered as a power station under Singapore laws.

Source: www.newschainonline.com