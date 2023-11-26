Willem Dafoe back on the festival trail in Marrakech, talks about ‘bad things’, reveals role in ‘Beetlejuice 2’

After missing Venice due to the actors’ strike, busy Willem Dafoe is back on festival track, attending the 20th edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival with his wife, filmmaker and actor Giada Colagrande. he talked Diversity About his relationship with Morocco, why he’s “happy to be promoting and starting to work again” now that the strike is over, and his role in Tim Burton’s upcoming “Beetlejuice 2.”

How does it feel to be back in Marrakech?

I’m happy to be back. Morocco for me is “The Last Temptation of Christ”, a film that was a beautiful experience. And I loved shooting it because it required so much effort from me and it was really fulfilling. And this was in the nature of Morocco itself. And we were working with an incredible Moroccan crew. So this is my connection. I’ve always heard that Marrakech was a beautiful festival in terms of hospitality and also that it included some films that aren’t often covered from Africa, Arab filmmakers, Moroccan filmmakers. So that’s great. And then I am very happy to get promotion and start work again after the strike. so this is [about] Traveling and meeting friends again. And we’re going to make it better.

Talking about promotions, you had three films in Venice which you skipped in solidarity with the strike. In one, Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things,” you play Dr. Godwin Baxter, an unconventional surgeon whom Bella, played by Emma Stone, calls God. Despite spending hours in make-up, he seems like a fun character.

That was just because I was surrounded by all these beautiful things [Victorian] Description of this entire world; And great actors, great script too. Also watching these videos of novelist Alasdair Gray. I don’t know this for a fact, but I think there’s a lot of Alasdair Gray in that character. And he’s quite an entertaining guy. She’s eccentric, she’s intellectual, she’s playful. He is a thinker; An independent thinker. So I guess I was partially working by watching his videos. Dr. Baxter is a scientist and has turned his pain into something positive.

I read this funny story that when you got the call from Lanthimos and Emma Stone to play this role, you were looking at a picture of your father, who was a surgeon.

Yes, he was. This picture is in my office in my apartment in Rome. I was also looking at a beautiful piece by Marina Abramovic, who I’ve worked with many times. It’s a large photograph of him performing an autopsy on a woman on a slab. Those two things: So it is in my world. He introduced me to broad strokes and I was instantly excited.

In another Venice film, Saverio Costanzo’s “Final Dawn,” you play an American art dealer in 1950s Rome who is friends with a Hollywood movie star played by Lily James. You speak a lot of Italian. How challenging was that?

I really enjoyed working with Saverio and it’s a good role. It was challenging because I speak Italian, but speaking it and performing it is very different. And, yes, I can have an accent. I didn’t sweat that much over pronunciation. It’s just a matter of rhythm and fluidity. And I’m playing an American character, but I have to speak well so that you can’t hear too much inflection in the voice.

Your second film in Venice is Olmo Schnabel’s “Pet Shop Days.” How was it to work with the son of someone you worked with so much?

It was cool because Olmo was basically a production assistant on his father’s film “At Eternity’s Gate,” in which I played Van Gogh. So Olmo lived around a lot, doing very simple things. But I saw how he worked and I liked him and I got to know him personally. And then when he started working on this project, he talked to me very early on and said: “I’d like you to be involved.” And I said, “Okay, okay. Talk to me when you’re ready.” And yes, I like how he looks at things and he really speaks for people who don’t have my experience. Second Generation New York. So that was attractive. And besides, I like them and I’ve seen them grow and it’s always good to work with young directors because sometimes there’s a level of corruption that comes with success, and directors who have been around for a while. There is also a level of fatigue that young people do not have.

You have several other movies coming out, one of which is Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice 2.” Can you talk to me about working with Burton and describe the character you play?

I haven’t seen any footage yet, but it was fun to do. I play a police officer in Rebirth, so I’m a dead person. And in life I was a B-movie action star, but I had an accident and it sent me to the other side. But because of my skills, I became a detective figure after death. So this is my job. But it’s colored by the fact that who I was [when I was alive]: A B movie action star.

