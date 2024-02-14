Will Yuga Labs Switch From Ethereum to NFT Gas Fees?

Another spark of irritation

On Tuesday, Yuga Labs revealed that participants who complete a task on other side platforms in its ‘Legends of the Mara’ (LoTM) game have a chance to win loot.

However, players aiming to secure these NFTs on Ethereum’s blockchain found themselves burdened with hefty gas fees. To add insult to injury, these awards were initially meant to be given away for free.

Notably, this is not the first example of Ethereum gas fees troubling Yuga. The company’s attempt to create virtual land slots on the Otherside resulted in transaction costs rising to $157 million in May 2022, causing significant outrage among its user base.

Response to criticism of Yug Labs

Addressing the controversy, Yuga Labs Chief Gaming Officer Spencer Tucker said, apologized on twitter Loot for gas fee problem. Subsequently, they promised affected users free in-game on-chain benefits called ‘Catalyst’.

Unfortunately, these Catalyst NFTs did not satisfy players on the other side, who felt that it did not solve the main problems with Ethereum-based NFT minting.

Yuga Labs co-founder, Greg Solano also attempted to placate the disgruntled community by vowing to refund all gas fees incurred while mining Loot on the Otherside platform. A measure that also failed to deal with ongoing concerns over ETH fees.

To effectively address this challenge, Yuga Labs compensated its community by covering $265,000 in gas fees, which was distributed across approximately 640 refund transactions.

Possible strategies for today and tomorrow

Yuga Labs’ difficulties have cast doubt on the future of the Otherside Metaverse, its Agora marketplace, and most notably the company’s framework.

In retaliation, ApeCoin DAO – an autonomous organization that oversees $APE – has proposed the creation of its own unique blockchain, ApeChain, mostly for security purposes, despite advocating to remain with Ethereum in 2022.

The DAO is currently surveying alternatives to several Ethereum layer-2 networks such as Optimism, Arbitrum, and Polygon.

While Yuga Labs has suggested that the AppCoin DAO could set up its own blockchain to handle Ethereum’s traffic and spending, the company has been hesitant to publicly commit to using such a network for the other side.

As Yuga Labs reviews its reliance on Ethereum, speculation continues about the future of Otherside and Yuga Labs in the world of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

