Will you gain weight if you skip breakfast? | Health and Wellness News

In the ever-evolving landscape of health and wellness, myths often overshadow reality, leading people down paths that may not necessarily be suitable for everyone. One such myth that has persisted for years is the belief that eating breakfast is a universal key to weight loss success. However, it all depends on personal metabolism.

Several studies have proven the link between breakfast consumption and weight management, revealing a diverse range of outcomes. The common logic is frontloading food in the eating window during the first part of the day fuels you up, keeps you full longer so that you do not have wild hunger pangs in the later half of the day. But so long as you meet your calorie requirement of the day and don’t go overboard, you can keep to your weight management goals.

One size does not fit all

Contrary to the common belief that skipping breakfast leads to overeating later in the day, this may not be the case for everyone. The human body is a complex system, and individuals have unique metabolic profiles and digestive tendencies. What works for one person may not necessarily work for another. The key lies in understanding and respecting these individual differences, embracing a more personalized approach to nutrition.

Different people digest food in various ways and respond differently to the same nutritional regimen. Some people feel that skipping their first meal helps their digestive system, while others find that eating breakfast helps them boost their metabolism. Instead of following a strict breakfast schedule, people should pay attention to their bodies and develop eating habits that complement their circadian rhythms.

What should be your food logic?

A Cornell University study found that the non-breakfast eaters didn’t overeat at lunch and dinner and instead they ended up eating about 400 fewer calories a day. So skipping breakfast may help you unless you have diabetes, the management of which requires that food be distributed to avoid blood sugar gushes, and specific health conditions. Remember, the body will remind you if it needs food and that may not happen at the early breakfast hour.

If you want to boost metabolism and lose weight, many studies show that eating or skipping breakfast has no bearing on the number of calories burnt. What matters for metabolism is the total amount of food consumed throughout the day, the calorie quota you need and the calories you burn. It makes no difference at which times, or how often, you eat. Fat-storing enzymes increase with poor metabolism, so this body process is most important.

Calorie burns are also dependent on the amount of physical activity you have engaged in and whether or not you have built muscle mass. Muscle burns more calories than fat.

Intermittent fasting has proven results

Recently the concept of intermittent fasting has gained popularity, challenging the conventional three-meals-a-day routine. Restricting one’s eating window and embracing fasting periods can help some people control their weight and feel better overall. If you are physically active while following intermittent fasting, you can lose weight gradually. That’s because fasting periods of ideally 16 hours can promote fat burning when there’s no food to fuel you up for a longer gap.

You can overeat at breakfast too

Sometimes, in the rush to power up properly for the day, we eat more for breakfast even when we are not hungry and may gulp down a supersized juice or coffee loaded with sugar and extra calories in toppings.

It’s time to embrace a more personalised, nuanced approach to our dietary choices.