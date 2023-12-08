Will XRP Price Go Parabolic? Crypto Analyst Confirms 1000% Golden Cross Is Back

The price of XRP is still underperforming the general crypto market, which has increased concerns among holders. However, it is not all bad for the cryptocurrency which claims to have one of the strongest communities in the sector. As far as its price is concerned, optimism towards recovery remains high as crypto analyst JD has given quite an optimistic prediction for the altcoin’s price.

XRP Price Confirms Golden Cross for 1000% Rally

In his latest analysis of XRP price, crypto analyst JD points towards a bullish formation that could be very good news for the altcoin. According to him, the cryptocurrency has confirmed a rare golden cross on its 4-day chart, and the historical performance following it points to at least a 700% increase.

JD’s chart shows what happened the last two times XRP price confirmed such a golden cross. The first time was back in 2017 when the asset price completed a golden cross after a four-year trendline breakout. After this, the price of XRP will increase by 700% in a short period of time.

Source:

The next time the Golden Cross appeared on the charts was in 2020, when the bull market was starting. This time, XRP price increased by 1000% after confirmation of this pattern, which was an even bigger rally than the previous incident.

If XRP price holds on to this historical performance, the coin’s price could increase by an average of 800%. However, if this latest surge follows the trend of being higher than the previous one, the token could see an increase of over 1000%, taking its price above $6.

XRP locks above $0.64 Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

Beware of pullbacks before rally

While JD’s analysis paints an incredibly bullish picture for the XRP price, the analyst also warns of a further decline in price before the rally. Both times when the golden cross appeared, the token saw a decline in price before confirming the breakout.

In 2017, there was a 64% price correction before a 700% surge. Then in 2020 when the golden cross appeared, there was a 40% price correction before the price surged 1000%. So the reason for this is that this time the withdrawal will happen even before the rally starts.

Currently, XRP bulls seem to be waking up once again after a brief period of consolidation. The price rose above $0.64 on Thursday, and the bullish trend is expected to continue as the Bitcoin and crypto markets recover.

Featured image from Watcher Guru, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com