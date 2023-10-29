Will VV investigate blue chips further? – NFT Culture – Cryptosaurus

Natalie NFT News Checkmate, Check, Jack Burcher, Pepe Meme, Vincent Van Do, Visualize Value, VV Check, Vale.Swoosh

The latest NFT sensation taking the crypto world by storm is VV-Chex, an open edition NFT collection created by visual artist Jack Butcher. Inspired by the iconic Twitter verification checkmark, each NFT consists of 80 checks in a mesmerizing 8×10 grid pattern. At the time of this writing the VV Check Project Floor has ended 2.1 ETH $3,937.27.

On January 3, 2023, 16,027 NFTs sold out in just 24 hours at a launch price of $8 each, which mimics the amount Twitter charges for verification. The project aims to capture the changing context of verification in the digital age and challenge the concepts of ownership and authorship in the Internet age.

Jack Butcher is a renowned graphic designer and art director, best known for his work as creative director for some of the world’s biggest brands, including Amazon and Ferrari. He is the founder of Visualize Value, a Nashville-based consulting agency, where he honed his skills over more than a decade in Fortune 100 advertising.

At the start of 2021, Jack embraced the NFT craze and is making waves in the crypto world with his innovative and thought-provoking collection. One of their most successful NFTs, “NFT, Explained”, sold for an astonishing 74 ETH. Jack’s unique approach and expertise in graphic design and art direction has made him a popular figure in the NFT world, and his collections are highly coveted by NFT collectors and investors alike.

With Jack Butcher’s unique approach and expertise in graphic design and art direction, it’s no surprise that he has quickly become a popular figure in the NFT world. They have already created several successful collections that have attracted the attention of NFT collectors and investors. Their innovative and thought-provoking work is making a lasting impact on the world of NFTs and establishing them as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

Given Jack’s influence on the NFT sphere and the popularity of his collection, it’s likely that he will join the ranks of NFT veterans like Tyler Hobbs and Snowfrow. The projects of these artists have become part of the larger art culture and helped shape the NFT landscape as we know it today. With Jack’s continued success, he is poised to leave a lasting impact on the world of NFTs and cement his place in the NFT lexicon.

The Czech NFT collection is not only stunning to look at – each piece features 80 Czech symbols arranged in an 8×10 grid. But what really takes this project to the next level is its innovative burn mechanics and fascinating game theory.

By holding multiple checks, NFT owners can burn them to create more limited editions of the artwork. The process works like this: burn 2 80-check pieces to get 1 40-check piece, burn 2 40-check pieces to get 1 20-check piece, and so on until you have a check of one color. Go. This should not happen. And if you’re looking for the final grail, 64 single checks can be burned to create a black check mark piece – only three of these rare pieces are known to exist.

The fun doesn’t stop there – users get to choose which serial number to keep when burning their NFT, adding an extra layer of strategy and excitement to the process. This resulted in DAOs creating specific serial numbers, colors, and even the iconic black check – further increasing its price and scarcity.

Burns hasn’t launched yet, and with only 5% of the total 16,031 checks listed for sale, this NFT project is worth keeping an eye on.

The VV Chex project has been a huge success, earning a total of $514,374 for Jack Butcher through initial mintage and royalties. The popularity of the project has also spawned a derivative, Vincent Van Du Cheux, which earned a whopping $1,641,296 in just one day of its minting. The innovative burn mechanics and game theory have created a buzz around the project and fueled the formation of The DAO, driving up the price of the highly coveted black check mark piece. The attention and madness surrounding this project is a testament to its success and influence in the NFT world.

wale.swoush posted the following tweet which makes a great point about the challenges facing the current NFT meta and what risks this project could bring.

