Will there ever be another buyer’s market for homes in California?

It’s been 12 years since California housing has been in a “buyer’s market.”

Industry folklore assumes that buyers take control of the market when home hunters can choose from the equivalent of six months or more of unsold inventory. If the supply is three months or less, the logic behind buying a home says it is a “seller’s market.” In between, a so-called “balanced” market operates.

So to find buyer’s markets, my trusty spreadsheet applied those curious definitions to statistics from the California Association of Realtors, which tracks single-family home sales, and some economic data dating back to 1990.

Let’s start by noting that the supply of homes for sale in California was 2.8 months in September. According to real estate mythology, it’s a seller’s market.

By this definition, the last time California buyers had control of the market, you have to go back to February 2012, when the supply was 7.5 months.

Over the past dozen years, California housing has been a seller’s market 38% of the time and “balanced” 62% of the time. Over the same period, Realtors’ average sales price for existing single-family homes grew at an 8% annual pace.

Clearly, as California house hunters know, buyers weren’t driving the market.

lots of options

So what does history tell us about typical California buyer’s markets compared to supposedly seller-friendly times?

Homes for sale are plentiful. The buyer’s market period of supply averaged 10.2 months, which is more than 34 years, compared to 2.4 months when sellers were in control.

And there is no need to rush. Since 1990, listed homes have been on the buyer’s market an average of 63 days versus 23 days for sellers.

Meanwhile, prices are down. In a buyer’s market there was an average 3.7% depreciation over the last 12 months while in a seller’s market there was a 15%-per-year depreciation.

Mortgage rates are also falling as buyers take control of the market. Since 1990, the 30-year fixed loan rate for buyers was down 0.3 percentage points in the past year, compared with a gain of 0.1 point when sellers were in control.

buyer beware

However, the market conditions that entice buyers fail to put home seekers in a buying mood.

In California, sales rates were an average of 26% lower in a buyer’s market versus a seller’s market. Even builders have retreated in buyer’s markets, filing 27% fewer permits to build single-family homes.

So why does real estate go cold in buyer’s market conditions? Well, that “time to buy” period usually parallels weak economies which can scare off home hunters and owners alike.

California’s unemployment rate averaged 7.7% in a buyer’s market, compared to 6.4% when sellers were in control. Statewide job creation in buyer’s markets has declined by 62%.

Also, consider this national benchmark of home-hunter interest from the Conference Board: 3% of consumers surveyed had plans to buy a home during California buyer’s markets, compared to 5% during seller’s markets.

Buyer exposed

The spreadsheet said California was in buyer’s market conditions one-third of the time since 1990. But when you look at the math, this has been a dying breed of home-hunting situation for decades…

1990s: The decade was a 79% buyer’s market during the painfully slow recovery from the housing crash of the late 1980s.

2000s: 27% Buyer’s market with massive growth in home buying became a bubble that burst into the Great Financial Crisis as the decade ended.

2010s: 3% buyer’s market as housing recovers from the carnage of the Great Recession.

2020: No buyer’s market until September 2023 amid all the pandemic ups and downs, including a period of historically low mortgage rates.

So, buyers, be careful what you wish for.

History shows that the “buyer’s market” designation is a bad label for bad times for household pocketbooks.

That’s why any buyer’s market should have a warning label — and may need to, creating another financial crisis for California house hunters.

ground level

The transformation of house-hunting includes several market trends including less mobility, consumers’ access to detailed market information, almost instant cash buyers and stricter lending standards.

Perhaps the mathematics of the buyer/seller market should also be changed.

From 1990 to 2006, just before the bubble burst, using the traditional 6-month/3-month template and Realtor data, California was a “buyer’s market” 49% of the months and a “seller’s market” 17% of the time. ,

Looking at the last 12 years since the crash – assuming you want to match that pattern – a buyer’s market would be of more than 3.25 months of supply and a seller’s market of 2.25 months or less.

If nothing else, this growing gap in home buying supply is another reminder of today’s acute home search challenges.

Jonathan Lansner is a business columnist for the Southern California News Group. He can be reached at [email protected]

Source: www.sandiegouniontribune.com