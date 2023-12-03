The fear of global recession dominated for a long time. The consensus view was that the market would fall due to a recession. Interestingly, although all indicators are pointing to a bullish market trend for a few more quarters, fear still dominates. While fear has subsided in recent weeks, with the S&P 500 index clearly pointing towards a new ATH, fear was dominant until recently. Will the widely expected recession finally hit markets in 2024? The answer is no because the recession is here, now almost complete. It was an ongoing recession which overran various sectors of the market and economy one by one. The ongoing recession is not completely over, not yet, it is now affecting commercial real estate and gradually the automotive sector.

We’re almost tempted to ask, “Which recession?”

All jokes aside, we’ve said repeatedly that the recession has already hit the markets and the economy, but its shape was different than most people expected: a bearish wave across the economy that translated into an epic sector rotation in the markets. happened.

Recession in 2024?

Fear is one of the most important drivers of investors.

The second is disappointment.

Both are part of the same family – emotions that heavily influence decision making.

The third is bias which is the result of narratives. Media plays a very important role in crafting narratives.

On February 7, 2023, Forbes published this article: Stocks could fall another 30%: ‘The recession has just begun’, says Merrill Lynch’s former top economist.

Talking about a narrative – the fear of a recession hitting the economy and pushing markets much lower has become one of the strongest narratives we have seen in the last few decades.

No offense intended against the author, nor against the forecaster, but these fear-mongering headlines are dominating the psyche of investors in a very negative way since the beginning of 2022.

What most writers, analysts, and investors forget is that recessions can spread over time, affecting different sectors of the economy and the market at different times. According to Yardeni, a rolling recession. In our own words – unusual sector rotation, a topic that has been prominent in our writing (also premium services research) for 18 months.

The biggest risks for the markets in 2024

Also, are we 100% sure there won’t be a recession in 2024?

We’d say the chances are low, and the biggest risks to investors and markets are determined by monetary policymakers.

We are going to say clearly – we are neither afraid of the market nor the economy, we are concerned about the tunnel vision of the policymakers at the Fed and the ECB. We have no confidence in their work, simply because their decisions are lazy. Their decisions are lagging because the data sets they use and the way they work/think/operate are slow.

On the other hand, the market is a forward-looking entity. It looks at the data and predicts what will come.

Let’s not forget – the Fed was too late to raise rates, creating the right environment for a full blowout with a simple trigger (which is what led to the war, which in the end had nothing to do with world markets, it There was a war) engineer’s position, visible and clearly visible).

Similarly, policy-makers also keep singing the same old song of ‘longer higher’, seemingly unaware of their own backward approach and decisions.

Here are two indicators we’ll be keeping an eye on to understand if and, more importantly, when the market will actually force the Fed and ECB to lower rates.

First, we expect yields to suddenly fall at a certain point in 2024, possibly around the summer, in a way that will surprise policymakers. The month we expect this to happen is August of 2024, subject to change, as we get closer to that point.

Below is a historical chart of 20-year yields over 25 years. Without a doubt we will see a sharp decline in yields, and the Fed will be late in forecasting. Think the regional banking crisis of March 2023, but then an event on steroids that the Fed will not be able to control as quickly as they did in March.

One thing we know from experience – rapidly rising or rapidly falling rates are cause for unrest.

The second indicator we will keep an eye on is the unemployment rate.

Below is the 50-year correlation between stocks (SPX) and the unemployment rate, which are negatively correlated. The Fed did a phenomenal job on rising unemployment, they are even proud of it (impossible to understand, it is what it is). While the unemployment rate is still at an all-time low on a 3-year basis, it is rising. If the Fed does not improve its tone and monetary decisions soon, unemployment could rise to such an extent that it would have a direct impact on consumer spending which could eventually lead to a recession.

The most important indicators for investors in 2024

At the risk of repeating myself and sounding like a broken record, we’ll be tracking inflation expectations (TIP ETFs) to understand the high-level direction of the market as well as key turning points in 2024:

What is the most important indicator that investors should keep an eye on in 2024?

The TIP ETF represents the expected rate of inflation. If the market is in a state of equilibrium, there is some mild inflation, which the market calculates based on the expected fed funds rate (2-year yield) and current interest rates. How does this translate into chart patterns? Very simply, this balanced position is respected if the TIP ETF moves in a long-term chart pattern. In other words, we don’t want the TIP ETF to fall below its 10-year ascending channel for more than 3 months.

The chart says it all:

How do we help investors?

Very simple, by offering market analysis and trend detection, high level trends, but also sector specific trends. We do this at premium service Momentum Investing. Our time horizon is medium to long term.

For short to medium term oriented investors, we provide detailed SPX analysis on both price and timeline analysis. We enrich it with detailed gold and silver price analysis. More information about this service in SPX, Gold and Silver Price.

For those who prefer to focus on other things in their life, we offer a passive income service in auto-trading mode.

