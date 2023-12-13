Will the US Federal Reserve signal an interest rate cut for 2024, as the market expects?

share:

The Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates unchanged for the third consecutive meeting.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will likely reiterate the decisions taken from meeting to meeting.

The US dollar halted its gains ahead of the event and looks set to move higher.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce its last monetary policy for 2023 on Wednesday, and market participants widely expect policymakers to leave the policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5%. If that’s the case, it would be the third consecutive meeting at which the central bank has avoided action after raising rates to their highest level in two decades in a little more than a year.

The announcement will be complemented by the release of the Summary of Economic Estimates (SEP) prepared by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). According to September projections, FOMC participants expect PCE inflation to fall from 3.3% by the end of 2023 to 2.2% by the end of 2025.

However, officials still see the fed funds rate peaking at 5.6% this year, unchanged from last June’s estimate, suggesting there is still room for a 25 basis point (bps) rate hike. Additionally, officials revised their growth projections for this year and next, and expect two rate cuts in 2024, one less than the one estimated in June, bringing the funds rate to 5.1%.

Finally, Fed members made it clear that they intend to keep rates high for a longer period of time, while speculators believe that the cycle of tightening is complete and are bullish on a possible rate cut in the second quarter of 2024. Placing bets.

Citibank economists are expecting a soft announcement, as they do not expect the FOMC to deliver the final rate hike expected at previous meetings.

“We expect the Fed to revise down its 2023 core PCE inflation target and, given that officials have not delivered the expected final increase in 2023, it is likely that the SEP will be cut 50 bps lower at the midpoint of 2024 and 2025 to 4.625. Will happen. % and 3.375% respectively. The 2024 dot would then indicate a total of 75 bps cuts for 2024, more than what the dots were showing in September. During the press conference, Chair Powell will likely say that it is too early to speculate about a cut and that the Committee will decide from meeting to meeting whether it needs to keep rates steady or raise the policy rate.

When will the Fed announce policy decisions and how could they impact EUR/USD?

The Federal Reserve will announce its decision and publish monetary policy statements at 19:00 GMT. This will be followed by a press conference by Chairman Jerome Powell at 19:30 GMT. That said, the most likely scenario is that policymakers will opt to keep interest rates unchanged.

The central bank explained the ongoing “pause” in rate hikes by arguing that previous rate hikes needed time to take effect. However, there is an underlying reason: Higher rates come with an increased risk of economic recession. Growth in the country has proven resilient, yet policymakers are well aware that at least a soft landing is imminent. However, additional increases could lead to a recession.

Meanwhile, inflation has declined sharply from the record achieved in mid-2022, but is still above the central bank’s 2% target. The November consumer price index (CPI) printed 3.1% year-on-year, while the main annual reading remained steady at 4%. Additionally, the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, rose 3.5% in October on a year-over-year basis.

The latest CPI data was not enough to fuel speculation of a potential rate hike on the docket, but did weigh on market speculation about a possible rate cut by 2024.

On the one hand, the average projection of the Fed’s most recent interest rate dot plot chart puts the federal funds rate at 5.1% in late 2024, a modest 25 bps rate cut over twelve months. On the other hand, speculative interest is estimated to be between 100 and 120 bps on the cut over the year.

This means the decision placed on hold will hardly impact the financial markets, but the dot-plot will set the tone. Investors will be looking for clues about what direction the Fed might take, which officials have so far avoided providing.

Valeria Bednarik, chief analyst at FXStreet, explains: “The US dollar may react to sentiment rather than news. If policymakers are optimistic about slowing growth and inflation by cutting the Fed’s funds rate below 5.1% through 2024, risk appetite could come into fashion. The stock market and high-yield assets may rise against the USD. The opposite scenario would be less worrisome, as investors are well aware of Fed officials’ ‘higher for longer’ mantra and will not be entirely disappointed if officials fail to put something new on the table.’

Regarding EUR/USD, Bednarik says: “The EUR/USD pair is in a corrective downtrend after surging forward between September and November, and so far, met buyers around the 50% retracement of the 1.0447-1.1016 rally at 1.0732 Is. The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.0666, which is a bearish breakout point, is not far below this. Once below this, the case for a heavy fall towards 1.0500 becomes stronger.

Finally, Bednarik noted that “beyond the weekly peak of 1.0820, EUR/USD could recover to the level of 1.0900, although further gains above the latter seem unlikely at the moment.”

