Will the top sector ETFs remain ahead?

It’s been a great month for the stock market as “bubble scares” emerge just before the Thanksgiving holiday. In terms of sector ETFs, it’s been quite a run on performance as we approach the end of the month.

After expiration, we get earnings from the year’s top performing stock, NVIDIA

Corp (NVDA). The high so far this week was $505.48, which is above the August 2023 high of $502.62.

Weekly and daily technical studies are positive for NVDA, with no divergence or signs of a top out yet. However, NVDA is extended to the upside as it is 6.3% above its 20-day EMA. This raises the possibility of a return to the 20-day EMA at $470.53 as NVDA was 7% below it at the end of October. Just last week it was 7.25% higher than its WMA.

In the context of the SPDR Sector ETF, the Technology Sector (XLK)

) is on the rise this month with Consumer Discretionary (XLY) up more than 12%

) because it is up 10.45%. The real estate sector (XLRE) follows them closely

) because it is up 10.32%.

Looking at XLK’s monthly performance since 2015, XLK has had monthly gains of more than 10% only 6 times out of the last 106 months. The biggest gain of 13.7% came in April 2020 as XLK bounced back from Covid lows.

The daily chart of XLK shows a strong close on Monday as once again the daily high was very close to the Stark+ band. The trading ranges, Lines A and B, were completed on 6 Novemberth, XLK is 4% above the 20-day EMA at $176.55 while the September high was $177.38.

In early November the daily relative performance (RS) moved above the resistance on line C, which indicated that it was again the market leader. It is still acting strong as it is well above its rising WMA. On-Balance-Volume (OBV) made a new high for the year in October as it pushed prices higher. Since XLK was making a new correction lower on October 26th, OBV was making higher lows, Line D. it rapid deviation There was a strong reason for having a longer XLK.

Weekly and daily advance/decline analysis remains positive and is likely to remain positive even if we get a 1-3% market decline. This should set up another good risk/reward entry for those who are patient.

editor’s Note: NVDA just released earnings as they reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue, but noted that Chinese restrictions on chip exports could reduce sales.