Will the struggling bull market strengthen in 2024?

Liz Ann Saunders is Chief Investment Strategist at Charles Schwab. Read on, we asked Saunders about the new bull market, interest rates and where he believes the best investment opportunities lie in 2024.

Bull market , which recently celebrated its first birthday, seems surprisingly resilient but also wobbly. What do you think? If the indices suggest resilience, it’s because those indices, weighted by market capitalisation, have been driven by a handful of stocks in 2023. Nearly all of the S&P 500’s gains have come from seven stocks, significantly underperforming the rest of the market index. Even if you look at the S&P 500’s one-year price gain of about 22% from its October 2022 market low, that’s one of the weakest first-year gains ever. Needless to mention, there has been almost no participation by small caps and negative performance by financials, neither of which have ever happened – typically, both of these would result in a market rally a year after a major decline. are increasing from.

Will the bull market strengthen or end in 2024? If we get more stability and less uncertainty regarding monetary policy and in turn, this year will probably be fine for the stock market. inflation And Rate of interest ,

For the stock market to continue to perform well – and for it to continue expanding – it may require a combination of a Federal Reserve that remains at least in pause mode, inflation that continues to decline, and a bond market that remains calm. So that we don’t do that, we continue to see the kind of jump in yields that we have seen recently. This will increase confidence that earnings growth will be higher, which is certainly at the heart of stock performance.

Are you in the longer-term higher camp, or do you think interest rates are going to go lower soon? The recent surge in 10-year Treasury yields has led to some tightening by the Fed, so it’s possible they’re done hiking. I wouldn’t be surprised if they have another raise coming. There are currently certain conditions that give the Fed the green light to cut rates. A pause is appropriate, but pause And spindle Are two completely different things.

Without inflation returning to the Fed’s 2% target, with the economy growing and the labor market only beginning to ease, it is hard to imagine the Fed moving from its most aggressive tightening cycle in 40 years to cutting rates. They already have reliability problems after keeping rates so low, possibly for too long.

Have we set aside? recession , What is your economic outlook? we are using this word ongoing recession To describe the economy. Compared to the simple soft landing versus recession debate, this is a more nuanced way of looking at this cycle. Sectors of the economy that were beneficiaries of the initial lockdown phase of the pandemic – for example, manufacturing, housing and housing-related industries, as well as many consumer-oriented goods categories – have had their own individual recessions or hard landings. But the off-setting strength has been on the service side.

Assuming services continue to decline, the hope is that sectors that have had a hard landing – such as manufacturing – may provide some offsetting stability or even recovery. There were some new improvements in the housing and manufacturing sectors, but they seem to be back on track. The best-case scenario is that the economy as a whole continues to grow, segment by segment, without succumbing to recessionary pressures. That said, I think an officially declared recession is more likely.

Will we see earnings growth after several quarters of decline? The consensus of analysts’ estimates suggests that earnings may be at a lower level. The problem is that after the next quarter, earnings estimates are not based on accurate guidance from companies. Relative to the pre-pandemic era, many companies are providing much less-precise guidance, although this is not as pronounced as in 2020 and 2021, when a record percentage of companies withdrew guidance entirely.

Currently, earnings are expected to rise 12% in 2024 from 2023 levels, and about the same for 2025. I am not saying that the growth rate is too high and it has to come down; It’s just that they are not based on solid forward guidance from the companies.

What impact will higher borrowing rates have on companies? It depends on the company. We see a big uptick in corporate debt volume coming in 2024 compared to 2023; It will rise again in 2025 and 2026, before stabilizing. This is not necessarily a disaster because many companies with fairly high debt loads have enough cash flow to cover interest expenses, or they can easily refinance. In many cases, companies have extended their debt maturity periods. Where this becomes a problem is with very weak companies – particularly among “zombie” companies, which do not have the cash flow to fund the interest on their debt.

Where do you see the best opportunities in 2024? The sectors that the Schwab Equity Ratings team looks at that look great on a combination of factors are energy, financials and materials. However, we encourage investors to go a step beyond the sector level and focus more on factors, or particular stock characteristics. We are emphasizing quality, which includes factors such as the company’s ability to cover interest payments on its debt; Profitability; Positive earnings surprise; And low volatility ,

What is your preference in terms of company size? Or growth-oriented versus value-priced stocks? The main focus of investors should be on quality. With size, you have to be more specific. The Russell 2000, a common small-cap benchmark, has 2,000 stocks, so it’s not a monolith. Look for high-quality, profitable companies with good earnings prospects and strong balance sheets.

Another small-cap index, the S&P 600, has a profitability filter that removes most zombie companies. The nice thing about a quality wrapper for a stock is that it generally includes both growth-oriented and value-oriented factors. Interest coverage, balance-sheet strength and strong free cash flow are generally considered more value-oriented characteristics. But given the limited earnings growth overall, we are also emphasizing growth factors like positive earnings-estimate revisions and positive earnings-report surprises.

