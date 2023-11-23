Will the strike by Spanish union workers hurt Amazon (AMZN)?

Amazon AMZN is likely to suffer a blow in its preparations for the holiday season as workers strike in Spain on Cyber ​​Monday.

Reportedly, a Spanish labor union called CCOO recently gathered around 20,000 warehouse and delivery workers at one of Amazon’s local units to plan a strike on November 27 to demand wage increases, labor protections and an increase in human resources staff. Employees were called.

The union is of the opinion that workers’ wages do not reflect the amount of workload and that the company should understand and accept workplace risks in Spain.

The CCOO intends to call a one-hour strike on each of the three shifts on Cyber ​​Monday at Amazon.

disruption at amazon

The employee strike on Cyber ​​Monday, which is considered a busy holiday season shopping day for online retailers, is a matter of grave concern. This is likely to impact the e-commerce giant’s pre-Christmas business.

Therefore, such a widespread action by workers in Spain, an essential market for Amazon, is expected to jeopardize its prospects this holiday season.

We note that warehouses and fulfillment centers help AMZN store products and handle shipping and returns quickly. Delivery workers and their efficiency hold great importance for Amazon in providing a better shopping experience to customers.

As a result, the strike could have a negative impact on Amazon’s holiday sales. Due to this, investors may become apprehensive about the stock.

Amazon’s stance

However, Amazon reportedly claimed that employees enjoy good competitive wages and other benefits, as well as safe, secure, and modern working conditions.

Amazon’s strong strategies mainly focus on providing a better shopping experience with the help of its strong product offerings, huge discounts on various items, Prime program, expanding freight and fast delivery services.

AMZN’s automation drive, through robots in its fulfillment centers, is at a high level and remains a big positive.

These strategic efforts are likely to sustain its momentum while increasing its sales this season in several countries such as the USA, UK, Canada and Australia.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Amazon expects net sales between $160 billion and $167 billion, representing 7-12% growth year-over-year.

AMZN has gained 74.8% year to date, outperforming the industry’s growth of 45.1%.

