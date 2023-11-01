Will the stock market collapse in November?

Image Source: Getty Images.

There were no stock market declines in September or October, traditionally two of the busiest months of the year. However, it was a difficult time FTSE 100 falling 1.8% and S&P 500 A decline of 7.3% in this period.

In fact, Wall Street has been in technical correction territory since its summer peak, defined as a decline of at least 10%.

Investors have finally woken up to the fact that interest rates are likely to remain ‘high for a long time’ as central banks continue their fight against inflation. This has had an even greater impact on markets than the Israel-Hamas war, where most traders still believe the major regional powers will resist getting drawn into it.

November can be disappointing

As I write, on the last trading day of October, the FTSE 100 is at around 7,321 and the S&P 500 is at 4,181. It would only need a decline of less than 4.5% to drop below 7,000 for the first time since October 2022, while the latter last traded below 4,000 in March.

On Tuesday the World Bank warned that the conflict in the Middle East could push oil prices to $150 a barrel. This will definitely lead to a stock market crash and a complete global recession.

However, the World Bank also said that if the infection is brought under control, oil could fall to $81. This will boost the markets. It is wise to hedge your bets. The problem with making predictions is that there are too many variables. Moreover, stock markets have developed a habit of treating bad news as good news.

This is more likely to lay the foundation for a year-end Santa rally than a stock market crash in November.

I’m getting stuck

No one knows what the future will hold, but I know three things about investing. One, history shows that stocks outperform almost every other asset class over the long term. Two, the longer I leave my money invested, the longer it will take for it to compound and grow. Three, many of my favorite stocks are much cheaper than they were a month or two ago.

The FTSE 100 now trades at just 9.6 times earnings. This is well below the valuation of $15 that is generally seen as fair value. Stocks listed on the index yield an average of 4.03% and some of my favorite stocks yield much more than that.

Legal and General Group currently yields 9.16% per year, while the money manager M&G A whopping yield of 9.89%. Although yields are never guaranteed, especially high yields, it appears sustainable.

I can move around to see if the market drops and my favorite stocks are still cheap (and have big yields). But there is equally a possibility of his recovery, in which case I would berate myself for waiting.

I don’t know if the stock market will fall in November, but I know this. The FTSE 100 is full of cheap stocks. I’ll do what I always do, and buy them whenever I have the cash. If shares fall, I will try to buy even more at a lower price. Although I can’t predict a crash, I like to take profits when stocks fall.

