Will the Rolls-Royce share price ever reach £5?

Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR.) share price reached an all-time high in early 2014, when it briefly broke 440p.

It was the end of a long sprint, and then the wheels came off. Today, after the pandemic crash, Rolls shares have not recovered to even half that peak value.

So isn’t it a bit premature to think about 500p?

long term goals

When I check broker forecasts, I don’t pay much attention to share price targets. I just want to see earnings and dividends grow, and if that happens the share price will certainly right itself.

But new investors may have decades of investments ahead. And, from today onwards, I will want to think about the long-term prospects of any stock I buy.

So can a 200p share today reach 500p in the next 20 years seems a fair question.

After all, it would only take an average annual return of 4.7% to get there. And if I don’t think a stock can do that, I think I’ll look elsewhere.

total return

Now, what really matters is total returns, not just share price growth. And growth investors buying Rolls-Royce shares today will be hoping to convert their £2 coins into £5 notes even sooner than that.

I think he may get a good chance. But how can this be?

Over the past 20 years, we have seen an average annual FTSE 100 return of 6.9%. This is more than the 4.7% required from Rolls-Royce over the next two decades. And if, instead, it managed to reach 6.9%, we could see our 500p per share in just 14 years.

share price

We’re still talking about total returns here, not share price gains. And this will be divided between price appreciation and dividends.

Right now, Rolls is not paying any dividends. However, the city expects to see these in the next few years.

What might we find in the next 20 years? In the five years before Covid, Rolls-Royce’s dividend averaged about 2%.

If it would take 4.7% per year for shares to reach 500p, a 2% dividend would take it to 6.7%. And that’s still a bit less than what footy has managed in the last 20 years.

now what?

I’m not trying to predict anything. But for the long-term investor the idea of ​​Rolls-Royce shares reaching 500p doesn’t sound outlandish at all.

I have worked on a 20-year vision, and we can expect better than that. But I also only used average returns, which a recovering stock returning on earnings growth can beat.

If it looks like it could take 50 years to reach 500p, I would conclude that Rolls stock is overvalued. And if it looks like an easy short-term goal, it may be a rash purchase.

Anyway, I would rate Rolls shares as a reasonable long-term investment, but clearly not cheap right now.

