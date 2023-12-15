Will the price of Bitcoin continue to rise? These may be factors to look at

Bitcoin price is attempting a fresh rise above the $42,200 level. BTC may surge after surpassing the $43,350 resistance zone in the near term.

Bitcoin started a new rise above the $42,000 support zone.

The price is trading above $42,200 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $42,400 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair may continue to rise if there is a clear move above the $43,350 resistance.

Bitcoin price target is high

Bitcoin price started a good rise above the $41,500 level. BTC was able to clear the $42,000 resistance zone to enter the positive zone. The bulls were able to push the price above the $43,000 area.

However, the price seems to be struggling near the $43,350 area. A high was formed near $43,421 and the price is now consolidating gains. There was a sharp decline below the $42,500 level. The price even broke below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the surge from low at $40,606 to high at $43,421.

However, bulls were active near the $41,500 area. They defended the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low $40,606 to high $43,421.

Bitcoin is now trading above $42,200 and the 100-hour simple moving average. Furthermore, there is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $42,400 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair. On the positive side, immediate resistance lies near the $43,300 level.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

The first major resistance is forming near $43,350. A close above the $43,350 resistance could trigger a sustained rise. The next major resistance could be near $44,200, above which BTC could rise to the $45,000 level. A clear move above the $45,000 level could set the pace for a test of $46,500.

Another decline in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $43,350 resistance zone, it could start another decline. On the downside, immediate support lies near the $42,400 level and the trend line.

The next major support is near $42,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average, below which the price could test the $41,500 area. If there is a move below $41,500, there is a risk of more losses. In the mentioned case, the price may drop to the $40,600 support in the near term.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key support levels – $42,400, followed by $42,000.

Key resistance levels – $43,350, $44,200, and $45,000.

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com