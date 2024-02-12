Will the price of Bitcoin (BTC) increase after Super Bowl 2024?

The price of Bitcoin rose above $48,000 on February 9 and again on February 11. Historical market trends suggest that Super Bowl LVIII will further increase investor interest in BTC.

The parallels between Bitcoin and the National Football League (NFL) Super Bowl emerged in 2022 when companies like FTX and Coinbase ran historic ad campaigns introducing the cryptocurrency to a large global audience.

Historical data trends suggest that Super Bowl 2024 could impact the prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, along with corporate interest generated by the recent BTC spot ETF approval.

Will BTC rise after Super Bowl 2024?

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency prices may see significant fluctuations due to the Super Bowl 2024 event. According to official NFL data, nearly 200 million viewers – 60% of all people in the US – watched the 2023 Super Bowl, making it the second most watched sporting event in the world behind the FIFA World Cup.

In 2022, Bitcoin made its big debut at the Super Bowl, with crypto ads featuring A-list celebrities. FTX faced skepticism over its ad featuring stars Steph Curry, Naomi Osaka, Tom Brady and Larry David. Its 7.54 BTC gift has a market cap of $317,000, which also raised eyebrows.

Whether the increasing number of crypto commercials during historic sporting events has increased public interest in crypto is anyone’s guess. However, historical data shows that the price of Bitcoin has formed a specific pattern around each Super Bowl event since 2022.

The chart below shows BTC price action and trading activity from large investors before and after the last two Super Bowls.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action During and After Super Bowl 2022 to 2024 Source: Sentiment

The above chart shows a very specific pattern. In 2022, crypto whales entered a buying spree as crypto companies like FTX and Coinbase ran viral ads in the buildup to the main event.

In fact, the price of BTC increased by 22% between the last week of January and the Super Bowl date on February 13, 2022. Interestingly, as the excitement surrounding the event died down, Bitcoin prices began to decline. Between February 15 and February 23, 2023, BTC declined by 17%.

Ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl, this pattern rears its head again. The price of Bitcoin increased by 18% between January 18, 2023 and the February 13 Super Bowl date. This was quickly followed by a 17% improvement between February 20 and March 10, 2023.

If this specific historical pattern repeats, BTC holders can expect a 24% price rally from January 23, 2024, followed by a pullback after Super Bowl 2024.

Aside from price speculation, betting and advertising are other major ways the Super Bowl is expected to impact the cryptocurrency world.

Crypto Ads During Super Bowl 2024

Thanks to colorful halftime musical performances, the Super Bowl has become a huge hit outside North America over the years, making it a holy grail for corporate entities competing for coveted ad placements.

In 2022, FTX wasn’t the only crypto-related firm with a viral ad. Coinbase launched a 60-second ad featuring a floating and colorful QR code that directs viewers to a link offering $15 in Bitcoin to those who sign up for a Coinbase account before February 15th.

The advertising proved so popular that the app eventually crashed.

Due to the bitter crypto winter, crypto ads were scarce during last year’s Super Bowl. This may change in 2024. With the recent approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF in the US, public interest has increased even more.

Where to Bet on the Super Bowl with Bitcoin?

Stake.com, Cloudbet, Rocketpot and Fairspin are among the more popular gambling platforms where users can bet on this year’s Super Bowl using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Leading Platforms to Bet on the Super Bowl Using Bitcoin and Crypto Source: Bitcoin.com

Thanks to GambleFi’s dissemination, users can place bets using Bitcoin, altcoins or fiat through a variety of blockchain technology solutions.

The term GambleFi covers a wide range of decentralized gambling platforms, from accepting cryptocurrency-denominated bets to leveraging smart contracts to ensure fairness, transparency, and security in the gambling industry.

Unique GambleFi users on Arbitrum, March 2023 to February 2024 | Source: DuneAnalytics

According to user “CryptoKario” on Dune Analytics, the total number of GambleFi users on the Arbitrum layer-2 network has increased by a staggering 2,200% between March 2023 and February 2024.

This figure could increase even further if the Super Bowl further increases the public’s interest in GambleFi.

Which Cryptocurrency to Buy After the Super Bowl?

According to an industry survey, an estimated $23.1 billion can be wagered on Super Bowl LVIII. This is up from $16 billion the previous year.

And during big sporting events like the Super Bowl, Bitcoin and other large mega-cap layer-1 cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) often attract the most attention.

If the crypto gamblefi sector achieves a fraction of this value, tokens like CasinoCoin (CSC), Wink (WIN) and Funtoken (FUN) could be in for positive price action. see below.

Top Ranked Crypto Gambling Tokens, February 2024 | Source: CryptoSlate

In short, historical data shows that Bitcoin has enjoyed double-digit price rallies in the weeks leading up to the last two Super Bowls, but declined afterward.

A repeat of that pattern could send the price of BTC falling well below $40,000 in the coming weeks.

