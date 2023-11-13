Will the market revive in 2024?

Spectrum photographed by Olivier Ratsi while visiting an exhibition at a museum in Beijing on July 22, 2022. – Limited to editorial use – Mandatory mention of the artist upon publication – To depict the event specified in the caption (Photo by Wang Zhao/AFP) / Limited to editorial use – Mandatory mention of the artist upon publication – To depict the event as specified in the caption To depict / limited to editorial use – Mandatory mention of the artist upon publication – To depict the event as specified in the caption (Photo by Wang Zhao/AFP via Getty Images)AFP via Getty Images

Despite a prolonged recession and negative backdrop, such as OpenSea cutting half of its workforce just last week, the market is projected to nearly double from $1.6B in 2023 to $3.2B by 2027. NFT volume was at its highest level in October. 38% higher than the lowest week of late August and September Nansen’s data,

The primary attraction lies in the inherent qualities of the token – providing proof of ownership and ensuring provenance, which are important in sectors such as art, gaming and customer engagement. NFTs are still seen as a gateway to fostering a more transparent and accountable digital ecosystem.

Speaking about the barriers to market growth in 2024, Matt Medved, co-founder and CEO of media company NFT Now, told me in an interview: “Many people outside of this specific community view NFTs as cookie cutter PFP projects. and redundant price points. Similar to the early days of crypto, some people even wrote off the entire sector as a “scam.” Educating the mainstream market with the power and potential of digital ownership, emerging use cases, and Web3 “It’s important to help understand the changes we’re seeing.”

John Woo, president of AVA Labs, highlighted the transformative potential of NFTs in an interview with me: “NFTs provide a way for artists to establish ownership of their digital creations, create new revenue streams, and engage communities around artists’ work.” Does”.

Here are five other trends that experts are predicting for the NFT trajectory in 2024.

Integration with real-world assets (RWAs)

The integration of NFTs with RWAs unlocks the possibilities of converting physical (illiquid) assets into highly liquid on-chain tokens and facilitates instant cross-border investments. The shift from purely digital assets to a mix of digital and real-world assets could broaden the scope and appeal of NFTs, bridging the gap between the traditional financial sector and the growing blockchain space.

Max Thake of blockchain platform Peak told me in an interview, “RWAs make an amazing NFT use case that turns illiquid RWAs into highly liquid on-chain tokens, allowing immediate adoption across all types of infrastructure and other projects. Cross-investment is enabled.”

In real estate, the tokenization process aligns with the millennial preference for more flexible investment and ownership models, thereby changing market dynamics. Meanwhile, in the field of art and collectibles, tokenization provides a mechanism for fractional ownership, allowing a broader spectrum of investors to participate in the ownership of high-value artworks. This not only increases liquidity in the market but also ensures price transparency.

Need for regulatory clarity

Experts are calling for more user-friendly infrastructure and regulatory clarity for NFTs. A clear regulatory framework is considered vital to protect consumers and investors, ensuring the level of stability needed for the NFT sector to mature and grow.

This sentiment underlines the integral role of a clear regulatory framework in developing a stable and trusted NFT ecosystem, which can in turn propel the industry towards a more sustainable growth path.

However, it is unlikely that we will see any regulatory steps regarding NFTs in 2024. “To inspire a fair regulatory approach to NFTs, the industry must first focus efforts on educating policymakers about the value and nuances of NFTs, aside from cryptocurrencies, while ensuring compliance and regulations.” “Creating a level playing field for the individualities of different Web 3 technologies is a complex task – and one that should not be rushed,” Rusty Matveev of blockchain app Calexy told me in an interview.

Value-based NFTs are getting a boost from market growth

The initial proverbial growth of NFTs, often driven by speculation, is maturing into a more value-driven market. In 2024, projects should introspect on the real value and utility they bring to the fore. This change leads to more durable and valuable NFT projects that withstand market ups and downs.

“NFTs have a use case that touches fashion, rare gems, and pharmaceuticals: preventing counterfeiting. Whether we’re talking about high-value clothing and handbags or malaria medicine in Africa, counterfeiting is a huge problem. In the rare gem market, NFTs could be used to “certify whether a stone was ethically obtained from a mine that relies on child labor,” Modulus CEO Richard Gardner told me in an interview. Wasn’t.”

In another example, authors and teachers converted their works into NFT formats and gave rise to NFT publishing marketplaces like Bookwire, which provided a platform for such digital formats.

This thought process is instrumental in moving the NFT market towards a more value-oriented and sustainable direction, where projects thrive on the utility they provide rather than speculative hype.

Thake said, “What happens next is a calmer, more reasonable and sensible search for use cases where NFTs can add real value… We will see more and more NFTs that are valuable based on their utility, not That’s only due to speculation.”

environmental concerns

The carbon footprint associated with the calculations required to validate transactions and create new tokens on the blockchain. It is estimated that an average NFT will emit 211 kilograms of carbon dioxide (CO2) over its lifetime due to the processes involved in its creation and acquisition.

Ilya Rybchin, partner at business consulting firm Elixir, highlights an ethical conundrum faced by environmentally conscious consumers. In our interview, he noted that “Many consumers interested in NFTs are also environmentally conscious. For them, investing in an asset that produces a tremendous environmental impact creates an ethical dilemma.” Thus, companies must take into account environmental impact.

Brand and artist collaboration

The collaboration between well-established brands, artists, and digital art communities is seen as a significant advancement towards promoting NFT adoption and creative expression.

The recent launch of the Web3 Artist Residency by Adidas highlighted the convergence of art and fashion to a wider audience of creators and investors. The collaboration helps foster a more inclusive NFT ecosystem, leading to more mainstream acceptance of NFTs.

“Initiatives like the Adidas Digital Art Studio Residency have the potential to become a significant catalyst for the revival of the NFT market. Engaging artists and creators in such programs will help drive NFT adoption and creative expression,” Rusty Matveev told me. Told in an interview.

Matt Medved believes that innovation and culture are driving the growth of the market. As he wrote me in an email, “NFTs have helped bring blockchain technology into the mainstream by engaging the creative industries and bringing a new generation of creators and builders into the Web3. As we move forward digitally, the ownership layer will be important in every category. Fortune 500 brands like Starbucks and Lufthansa are launching loyalty programs left and right. Gaming, music, and fashion are multi-billion dollar industries that are currently using this technology. Adopting.

While experts agree that the future of NFTs will not resemble the boom of 2021, some talk about a possible revival of the market in 2024. This positive approach stems from utility and value-driven projects, creative collaboration, and real-world demand. Application.

I'm the founder of Vivid Minds, a newsletter-based publication that focuses on how leaders overcome challenges. I have a particular interest in exploring the intersection of mental health and the maker economy, as well as the impact of digital trends and crypto on our well-being. In 2016, I had the opportunity to interview Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin when Ether was only $12, and I've been following the crypto landscape closely ever since.

